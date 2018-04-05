Sidney Crosby talks about 12 straight playoff appearances, possible matchup vs. Columbus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Before Sidney Crosby and his Penguins teammates left for Columbus, the captain met with a throng of media members.

Among the topics on the table:

• The enormity of trying for a third straight Stanley Cup

• The changes — or lack thereof — between this year's Columbus team and the one he knew from last year

• Twelve straight years of Penguins playoff appearances

You can hear some of his answers were interesting , particularly what he had to say about the first few games of Round 1 of the playoffs.

Sounds like gaining home ice will be crucial for the Penguins then, especially if they play Columbus.

That puts even more of an importance on tonight's game doesn't it?

The teams are tied for second place with 96 points. Both clubs have one game remaining after tonight. The Penguins host Ottawa on Friday. The Blue Jackets are in Nashville on Saturday.

It's entirely possible these two Metro foes could meet up in the playoffs in the first round. The Penguins eliminated Columbus in five games last year during the first round. They've also won all three games during this regular season, twice in a shootout.

The Penguins hope Phil Kessel can play. He's been injured, but keeps suiting up. The Penguins winger has played 690 straight games. He practiced Wednesday . Derick Brassard and Carter Rowney didn't.