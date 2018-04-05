Phil Kessel's OT winner helps Penguins beat Blue Jackets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Phil Kessel walked out of the Penguins locker room at the end of morning skate Thursday, he had to pass through a gauntlet of reporters on their way in.

With notebooks, cameras and microphones lined up on either side of the hallway, Kessel felt the need to say something.

“We got a big game tonight,” he said, as if he were delivering his official statement on the matter. “Let's try and get this one.”

Kessel didn't just get one Thursday night. He got two.

Kessel's second goal of the game came on a laser-beam snap shot 66 seconds into overtime, giving the Penguins a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With the win, the Penguins stay in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 98 points.

The Blue Jackets and New Jersey are tied for third with 97 points. Philadelphia is fifth with 96 points.

If the Penguins get at least one standings point in their regular-season finale Friday night at home against Ottawa, they'll finish second in the division and open the playoffs at home. If they don't, a number of scenarios remain in play.

“It feels good,” Kessel said. “It's getting to that time of year when you're going to have to battle and get wins. We fought hard tonight.”

Three things made Kessel's goal more remarkable than most.

First, given the lower-body injury Kessel has been playing through, the fact he was in the lineup at all was somewhat notable. Coach Mike Sullivan said he's had conversations with Kessel, who has played in 691 consecutive games, about possibly sitting out. The talks always end the same.

“He wants to play. He feels strong enough to get in there and help us win,” Sullivan said. “I think it's a testament to his mental toughness, his passion to win.”

Second, it was a goalie's worst nightmare. The play started when Kessel picked up a puck off the pads of goalie Matt Murray after a save on Cam Atkinson. He skated the length of the ice and beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky far side from the left wing.

“It's almost like you wish he would shoot more often with that shot,” winger Conor Sheary said. “Both those goals tonight, that's what Phil does best. He has that quick release, and it's a cannon of a shot.”

Third, it represented the only lead the Penguins had all night.

While the Penguins showed the late-game mettle that made them two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, they were leaky in spots. Columbus took four one-goal leads.

Zach Werenski scored on a harmless-looking backhander that slipped between Murray's left skate and the post. Matt Calvert stickhandled past Olli Maatta to net a backhander. The Penguins' penalty kill gave up a goal for the 13th time in the last 13 games when Boone Jenner scored in the second period. Atkinson also had a goal.

“There's always things you've got to tighten up, especially some Grade-A chances we're giving up,” defenseman Justin Schultz said.

The Penguins, though, always had an answer.

In the first period, Kessel scored on a power-play wrister and Patric Hornqvist knocked in a deflected pass. In the third, Kris Letang converted from the right circle on the power play and Conor Sheary added an unusual goal to make it 4-4 with less than eight minutes left in regulation.

Sheary picked up a puck in the neutral zone and battled with Werenski all the way to the net. Bobrovsky stopped the initial shot, but Sheary found the loose puck and banked a shot in off the goalie while on his knees.

“I thought Shearsy's goal was kind of a metaphor for the game,” Murray said. “It looks like he's out of it and he still bangs it in.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.