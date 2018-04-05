Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Jake Guentzel carries strong big-game track record into Columbus

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel plays against the Sabres Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 at PPG Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel plays against the Sabres Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 at PPG Arena.

Updated 11 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penguins will play a high-stakes game at Nationwide Arena on Thursday night.

The result of the matchup between the Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets, tied with 96 points in the standings, could very well determine which team finishes in second place in the Metropolitan Division and earns the home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs that comes with it.

Jake Guentzel wants his team to accomplish that goal. He knows they're 29-9-2 at PPG Paints Arena this season and the more playoff home games they can play, the better.

That said, he sure doesn't mind playing big games in the big building in Ohio's capital.

In four career trips to Nationwide Arena, Guentzel has five goals and two assists, including a hat trick in Game 3 of last season's first-round playoff matchup between the teams and a three-point game on the Penguins' first trip to Columbus this season.

“It's a fun building to play in,” Guentzel said. “The crowd's electric and they're loud. It's going to be an intense game. Whenever these games happen for a player, you're excited. It's going to be a fun one.”

Based on personnel groupings at morning skate, it looks like the Penguins will make one change to their lineup, inserting Chad Ruhwedel on the third defense pair instead of Matt Hunwick. Matt Murray is expected to start in goal.

There is more uncertainty surrounding Columbus' goalie situation. The Blue Jackets held a limited morning skate with only a few players participating, but Joonas Korpisalo left the ice before defending Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky.

This gave rise to speculation that Korpisalo would start Thursday night's pivotal game. Bobrovsky has one win and an .883 save percentage in his last nine starts against the Penguins.

Columbus coach John Tortorella will address reporters a little more than an hour before Thursday night's scheduled 7 p.m. faceoff.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

