Penguins won't know first-round playoff opponent until Saturday night

From a Penguins perspective, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus.

If they gain at least one point in the standings in their regular-season finale Friday night at home against Ottawa, they'll clinch second place in the Metropolitan Division and have home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Figuring out who they'd meet in that round is a little more complicated.

Columbus and New Jersey are tied for third place with 97 points. Philadelphia is one point back. All three teams are even in the first tiebreaker, regulation and overtime wins, with 39. All three teams finish their season Saturday. Columbus visits Nashville, New Jersey visits Washington and Philadelphia hosts the Rangers.

That sounds like a better draw for the Flyers, but the Blue Jackets and Devils will face opponents with nothing to play for. The Predators have clinched the Presidents' Trophy with the league's best record. The Capitals are locked into

the second seed in the Eastern Conference and that can't change.

If the standings don't change after Saturday's games, the Penguins would face Columbus in the first round. The Blue Jackets hold the season series tiebreaker on the Devils, having gone 3-1-0 against them.

If there's a three-way tie with regulation and overtime wins remaining tied, Columbus would earn third place because they had more points (11) in the three-way season series between themselves, the Flyers (10) and Devils (6).

By virtue of their overtime win Thursday night in Columbus, the Penguins cannot open the playoffs as the second wild-card against the Atlantic Division champion.

If they lose in regulation to Ottawa, they could slip only as far as the first wild-card spot, which would mean a first-round matchup with the Capitals.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.