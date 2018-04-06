Penguins clinch home ice for 1st round, Casey DeSmith posts 1st NHL shutout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins had one objective coming into their regular-season finale Friday night.

“We just wanted to stay out of the stuff,” winger Jake Guentzel said.

“The stuff” is not a term commonly used in hockey. More often, it's used by a golfer trying to avoid the high rough or a water hazard with his tee shot. But it was easy to understand what Guentzel meant.

Make good decisions. Get a lead and keep it. Don't get hurt. No funny business.

When the dust settled, the Penguins had indeed avoided the stuff.

Guentzel and Sidney Crosby banked in shots from below the goal line in the second period, Casey DeSmith recorded his first NHL shutout and the Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-0, to clinch second place in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

“To clinch home ice is awesome,” DeSmith said. “We want to be here as much as we can. Our home record speaks for itself.”

At times this season, the Penguins were knee deep in stuff.

In mid-December, they were on the fringes of the Eastern Conference playoff picture and their general manager was talking about making roster-shaking trades. After the trade deadline passed, they embarked on an inconsistent run of alternating wins and losses that did little to engender confidence in the team's ability to pull off a three-peat.

The last two games, though, showed a glimpse of the type of game the Penguins have proven they're capable of over the past two championship seasons. They refused to lose to Columbus in an important showdown Thursday, and they wouldn't let a Senators team playing out the string get any traction the next night.

“We're in a pretty good spot,” Crosby said. “We've had to play meaningful games down the stretch, which I think brings out the best in us. That urgency and desperation is there because of the situation.

“We had to fight back in games. We've had different games, different situations, things like that. I think we've done a good job of handling those for the most part. We have to be confident heading into the playoffs and make sure we find another level.”

The Penguins now wait to find out their first playoff opponent, which will be the winner of a three-team race for third place in the division.

Columbus and New Jersey are tied with 97 points. Philadelphia is one point back. The Blue Jackets hold the advantage in most tie-breaker situations.

All three teams finish the season Saturday. Columbus visits Nashville, New Jersey plays at Washington and Philadelphia hosts the Rangers.

While those games should provide some drama, Friday night's matchup with Ottawa did not.

The Penguins took control with bank-shot goals by Crosby and Guentzel in a six-minute span of the second period. Phil Kessel and Patric Hornqvist tacked on insurance goals in the third.

DeSmith made the goals stand up with an impressive 35-save showing.

Coach Mike Sullivan said he turned to his backup in an important spot primarily to give Matt Murray a rest after he made eight straight starts.

The Penguins weren't perfect defensively, but any mistake they made was erased by DeSmith. A short-handed breakaway by Tom Pyatt that he turned away in the second period was particularly memorable.

“If we can play that kind of D in the playoffs, we'll win a lot of games,” DeSmith said. “Hopefully it carries over.”

In addition to earning the shutout, the Penguins also secured a noteworthy team record, finishing with a 26.2 percent success rate on the power play. That beat the mark of 26.0 set by a star-studded 1995-96 team.

“I remember watching that power play,” Crosby said. “They scored a lot, and they scored a lot of really nice ones, too.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.