Penguins could take cues from franchise's past Stanley Cup champions

Kevin Stevens was one of the boldest, brashest players on the Penguins' back-to-back Stanley Cup teams from the early 1990s. He knows championship swagger when he sees it.

And he sees it in the current version of the team.

“Everyone talks about Boston, Tampa, whatever, whatever,” Stevens said. “I wouldn't want to try to knock these guys out in a seven-game series.”

In the same breath, though, Stevens will describe how difficult it is to pull off a three-peat. Perhaps the best team in Penguins history, the 1992-93 club, couldn't get it done. No NHL team has since the New York Islanders in 1983.

“There's so many bounces. There's so many breaks. Goaltender has to make the save at the right time,” Stevens said. “There's so many things that have to go right to win one Cup. They've put together two. If they can put together three, then they go down as one of the best teams ever, which they deserve to be.”

Are the Penguins poised to make that kind of history over the next two months?

To give themselves the best chance, they will have to emulate some of the positive qualities that carried their Penguins predecessors to the franchise's first five championships. Here's a look at some winning traits the Penguins could pluck from those historically successful squads.

1991 – WIN WITH OFFENSE

Everyone remembers Mario Lemieux's stunning offensive artistry as he brought the franchise its first championship. Fewer remember the staggering total of 305 goals that team gave up in the regular season, fourth worst in the league.

This year's Penguins aren't quite that freewheeling, but they're in the same neighborhood. They rank in the top three in the league in goals, shots and scoring chances for, and between 12th and 20th in goals, shots and scoring chances against.

Coach Mike Sullivan likes to say it's hard for a team to score its way to a championship, but let's face it. It's not impossible.

“The identity of this team is about playing with speed, playing with pace and trying to play that north-south speed game where we challenge our opponents with either our puck possession and our speed or our pursuit,” Sullivan said. “Sometimes our best defense takes place up the ice.”

1992 – PEAK AT RIGHT TIME

General manager Craig Patrick didn't pull off the Rick Tocchet trade in February 1992 because he was bored. The Penguins were 27-24-7 and were in danger of missing the playoffs.

This season, the Penguins bottomed out with a 4-1 loss at Detroit on New Year's Eve. They were 19-18-3 and, according to sportsclubstats.com, had a 10.3 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Despite ample flaws, their record is 29-11-3 since. If that's not peaking, it's pretty close to it.

“We started to find some consistency and that urgency that we needed,” captain Sidney Crosby said.

2009 – LEAN ON STARS

Since the 2004-05 lockout, only two NHL players have posted more than 30 points in a single postseason. In 2009, Evgeni Malkin had 36 points and Crosby had 31. It's no exaggeration to say they carried the Penguins to the franchise's third title.

There's reason to believe a similar scenario could unfold this season, but with Phil Kessel added in for good measure. Going into Saturday's games, Malkin, Crosby and Kessel were among the NHL's top 10 scorers. No other team had more than one entry on the list.

“We understand we have a great team,” Malkin said. “Time to win. Time to (make) history.”

2016 – TRUST ANALYTICS

As momentum was starting to build for the Penguins in 2016, the first hockey fans to realize what a handful they'd be in the playoffs were the stats nerds. They saw the shot-attempt advantages the Penguins were racking up and declared them Stanley Cup favorites.

The even-strength numbers aren't all that different this season. Since March 1, the Penguins are fourth in the league in shot-attempt percentage and second in expected goals.

A favorable analytics profile doesn't mean the Penguins will win four grueling playoff rounds, of course, but it does indicate there are no structural impediments standing in their way.

2017 – GET GOOD GOALTENDING

The Penguins didn't have analytics on their side throughout much of last season's playoff run, but they often were saved by brilliant goaltending from Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray, who combined for a .929 save percentage.

If Murray can approach what he has done over the past two postseasons, a three-peat will be a real possibility. If he struggles like he has while posting a .898 save percentage in eight starts since returning from a concussion late last month, the road will be significantly rockier.

“You gotta try to slowly progress and just get better and better each and every time you're on the ice,” Murray said. “That'll put you on the right path.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.