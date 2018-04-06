Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Penguins' season finale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1. Risky business: The Penguins needed one point in their season finale to clinch second place in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

That made Mike Sullivan's decision to start Casey DeSmith in goal against the Ottawa Senators on Friday night at PPG Paints Arena a head-scratcher as the Penguins had to avoid a loss in regulation.

Sullivan cited Matt Murray's eight consecutive starts in net as a motive but also professed faith in DeSmith (5-4-1, 2.63 goals-against average, .913 save percentage).

"We believe in him," Sullivan said beforehand. "We know he's a good goalie. We know he can help us win. He's had some real good starts for us. I think the circumstances, being a back-to-back game and the fact that Matt has had eight starts in a row, it's the right decision and I believe Casey's a guy who can help us win."

Maybe so, but I think it was less about DeSmith and more about Sullivan having supreme confidence in his skaters being superior.

. @penguins @PKessel81 goes five hole, @Letang_58 with a check on the Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher and Patric Horqvist goal pic.twitter.com/rI0utKlwtv — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) April 1, 2018

DeSmith made Sullivan look smart, stopping 35 shots in a 4-0 victory. But with the possibility of a first-round matchup against Washington, the wonder is whether it was a risk worth taking considering the consequences of a loss.

2. Gift from above: The "Shirts Off Our Backs" in the home finale is one of the coolest traditions in sports as the Penguins celebrate Fan Appreciation Night by raffling off 23 game-worn jerseys.

On Friday, they one-upped themselves.

During the first intermission, a dozen fans won autographed jerseys, wrapped in plastic bags, that were dropped by parachute into the crowd. Cameras captured one woman opening her bag to find a signed Sidney Crosby, much to her delight.

Hey @malloy300 , we loved the kiddos' signs! We hope they enjoy the autographed Matt Murray jersey. Thanks for being awesome fans! pic.twitter.com/sKq9USOqLv — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 7, 2018

The Steelers, Pirates and Pitt athletics should steal these giveaway gimmicks as well as the season-ticket delivery by star players. This is where the Penguins are in a class by themselves in Pittsburgh, even without back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

3. Malkin Mania: Evgeni Malkin showed some fight against the Capitals and proved to be a provocateur against the Senators.

Malkin drew a four-minute penalty at 11 minutes, 43 seconds of the first period — two minutes each for slashing Ottawa's Zack Smith and cross-checking him into the boards as Smith tried to exit the ice.

Why Smith didn't get two minutes for his retaliation, chasing Malkin back to the Penguins' bench, was bewildering.

That is such an easy call. Four on Malkin, two on Smith. I don't know how they came to a different conclusion. — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) April 7, 2018

But Malkin added some drama to otherwise dull game, and the Senators' Ryan Dzingel drew a costly four-minute high-sticking penalty that bloodied Riley Sheahan's mouth at 18:37.

That penalty proved a turning point in the second period.

4. Leg whipped: Senators goalie Craig Anderson's 2017 season ended with a Chris Kunitz goal in double overtime in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final.

Crosby and Jake Guentzel gave Anderson incentive to play in the Senators season finale Saturday at Boston, given that he wouldn't want to end the season on the goals they scored off his leg pads in the second period.

Crosby continued his string of terrific tallies with his 29th goal, catching a Phil Kessel shot through the crease with his left glove and dropping it to fire a shot off the back of Anderson's legs for a power-play goal and 1-0 lead at 1:25.

Sidney Crosby: one of the most creative goal scorers pic.twitter.com/uAsio9lI3q — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 7, 2018

Guentzel scored his 22nd goal by back-handing a rebound from the boards off Anderson's leg pads to make it 2-0 at 7:31.

Trib beat writer Jonathan Bombulie astutely pointed out that the old Sid and the Kids line is now seeing Guentzel and Conor Sheary — who scored the tying goal Thursday night in Columbus — emulating a Crosby trademark by banking shots off the goalie.

It almost made you feel sorry for Anderson — almost.

5. For the record: Crosby's power-play goal, coupled with a pair at Columbus, helped the Penguins establish a single-season club record for highest power-play success rate at 26.2 (68 goals on 260 chances).

Patric Hornqvist led the Penguins with 15 power-play goals (and seven assists), followed by Malkin (14-24), Phil Kessel (12-30), Crosby (9-29), Jake Guentzel (7-5) and Kris Letang (4-16).

They're keeping good company as the club record (26.0 percent) was set in 1995-96 by a power play that featured Mario Lemieux (31 goals, 48 assists), Ron Francis (12-42), Jaromir Jagr (20-31), Sergei Zubov (3-29), Tomas Sandstrom (17-13) and Petr Nedved (8-12). Mario scored more power-play goals that season than Crosby scored all of this season.

So, this isn't necessarily the best Penguins' power play of all-time, considering the '95-96 unit had more impressive numbers with 109 goals on 420 chances.

It was a different era and a different game, but only a fraction of a difference in power-play efficiency.

But the record belongs to these Penguins.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.