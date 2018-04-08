Kevin Gorman: Penguins 3-peat chances ride on Kris Letang's play

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A year ago, the Penguins had to answer an alarming question about Kris Letang: Could they win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships without their best defenseman?

Now, after doing just that, they won't bother answering one that's absurd.

The newest narrative is about whether the Penguins can win a third consecutive Cup with Letang in the lineup, given his glaring gaffes this season.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan put that notion to rest after the season finale Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.

“I think we're a much better team, obviously, when he's in our lineup,” Sullivan said. “He's one of those defensemen where, when he's on his game, he's an elite player. He's a two-way, complete defenseman.”

But Sullivan didn't dance around Letang's struggles since his return from surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck.

Letang didn't play in a game last season after Feb. 21 — he wasn't ruled out until April 5, on the eve of the postesason — and was cleared just before training camp started in September.

So, it wasn't just his conditioning that was off. It was his timing, too. That made for poor play in his own end, from finding himself out of position on the puck, both in front of and behind the net, to sloppy giveaways that led to game-changing goals.

“As you can imagine, it's been a tough climb for him,” Sullivan said. “He went through a lot. He went through major surgery. He went through a long rehab, and right off his rehab, he gets thrown into training camp and hadn't played in close to seven months, eight months.

“That's a pretty big challenge, and I think he's done a really good job of just managing his frustrations through some of the ups and downs in his game. We've tried to help him through that process.”

The admission that Letang was as frustrated with his play as Penguins fans were is telling. He called it a work in progress, one that saw him go from recording a minus-14 in October to playing 25-plus minutes a game in March.

That much time on the ice has been viewed as an issue. What some see as a weakness is Letang's greatest strength.

It's not just his speed and his skating, which are the first things Penguins players will mention about Letang, but his ability to play in all situations. He's on the power play and penalty kill. Where his mistakes are obvious — and often costly — they are outnumbered by great plays that are taken for granted.

“He's a huge part of our team,” Penguins goalie Matt Murray said. “He plays so many minutes for us and in so many situations. He does everything for us. He's our stud back there. … He's one of our best players. We're a better team with him.”

Sullivan sounded like a proud papa when talking about how Letang is “so receptive to the role that we've cast him in” and how “he's all about the Penguins.”

But Letang has had to deal with fan backlash and trade rumors while working himself back into form.

Two years ago, Letang scored the Game 6-winning goal against the San Jose Sharks to clinch the fourth Cup in franchise history.

Last year, Letang had to watch the Penguins from the press box as they won their fifth championship without him. Turns out, that view didn't help as much as he had hoped.

“It doesn't really do much. You're watching and everything's slower,” Letang said. “You have to be out there. You have to experience it.

“It's like a young guy who's playing his first NHL playoff game. He's going to think it's fast and physical. It's the same thing for a guy that's sat a year. Even if I watch and it's slower from the top, it doesn't matter. I have to be in it to feel it.”

The Penguins know they need Letang to win a sixth Cup. Last year, they had to pack it in on defense to win. Of their 25 postseason games, 10 were decided by one goal, five by two goals.

Letang gives the Penguins an extra edge and an added dimension, with skating ability to cover an Alex Ovechkin and stretch passes that can start a rush with the Penguins' stars.

But Letang also has to make better decisions, as there is little margin for error in the postseason.

Letang knows how far he's come and how much he must improve if the Penguins are to prevail in the playoffs.

“It was a little bit of a struggle,” Letang said. “It was hard, but it was expected also, so I don't really put a lot of thought into it.

“Right now, my game is better. But when you're thinking about the playoffs, it's a different ballgame. Every play is important. Every detail is important. It's an exciting moment in the year and I think it brings out the best in us.”

The Penguins hope it brings out the best in Letang, as their chances aren't just riding on him but with him.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.