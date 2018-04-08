Penguins to open playoffs Wednesday night at home
Updated 1 hour ago
The Penguins will open the playoffs Wednesday night at home against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The NHL announced potential first-round playoff schedules Sunday afternoon contingent upon the results of the final game of the regular season between Boston and Florida on Sunday night.
Under either schedule, Game 1 will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
If Boston wins Sunday night, the schedule will be as follows:
Wednesday, April 11: at Penguins, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 14: at Penguins, 8 p.m.
Monday, April 16: at Flyers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 18: at Flyers, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 21: at Penguins, TBA*
Monday, April 23: at Flyers, TBA*
Wednesday, April 25: at Penguins, TBA*
If Boston loses Sunday night, the schedule will be as follows:
Wednesday, April 11: at Penguins, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 13: at Penguins, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 15: at Flyers, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 18: at Flyers, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 20: at Penguins, TBA*
Sunday, April 22: at Flyers, TBA*
Tuesday, April 24: at Penguins, TBA*
Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.