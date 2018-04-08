Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Local hockey community showing support for Humboldt bus crash victims

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
People gather at a memorial set up on the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened when a tractor-trailer collided with a hockey team bus at a Saskatchewan highway intersection in a horrific crash that killed multiple people, including players and the coach of the Humboldt Broncos. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)
Updated 17 minutes ago

The Western Pennsylvania hockey community is showing its support for the Saskatchewan junior hockey team devastated by a fatal bus accident Friday night.

Fifteen people died when the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League collided with a truck.

One of the players killed was Jaxon Joseph, the 20-year-old son of former Penguins defenseman Chris Joseph.

Colby Armstrong, a former Penguins winger who works as an analyst for the team's television broadcasts, is a Saskatchewan native who spent time on the rinks of Humboldt as a child while his mother worked as a figure-skating instructor there. He is encouraging fans to donate to a Go Fund Me account that will benefit survivors at gofundme.com/funds-for-humboldt-broncos. The fund has already received more than $3 million in contributions.

The Penguins Foundation, the team's charitable arm, has made a donation. Esmark, a Sewickley-based steel production company heavily involved in youth hockey in the area, has created memorial stickers it will sell with proceeds going to the fund.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

