Local hockey community showing support for Humboldt bus crash victims
Updated 17 minutes ago
The Western Pennsylvania hockey community is showing its support for the Saskatchewan junior hockey team devastated by a fatal bus accident Friday night.
Fifteen people died when the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League collided with a truck.
One of the players killed was Jaxon Joseph, the 20-year-old son of former Penguins defenseman Chris Joseph.
Colby Armstrong, a former Penguins winger who works as an analyst for the team's television broadcasts, is a Saskatchewan native who spent time on the rinks of Humboldt as a child while his mother worked as a figure-skating instructor there. He is encouraging fans to donate to a Go Fund Me account that will benefit survivors at gofundme.com/funds-for-humboldt-broncos. The fund has already received more than $3 million in contributions.
The Penguins Foundation, the team's charitable arm, has made a donation. Esmark, a Sewickley-based steel production company heavily involved in youth hockey in the area, has created memorial stickers it will sell with proceeds going to the fund.
