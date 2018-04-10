Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire ready to call Penguins playoff action after cancer fights

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If there's one thing that's evident from watching even a moment of NBC's coverage of the Stanley Cup playoffs, it's that Eddie Olczyk and Pierre McGuire are passionate about the game.

And while they always look forward to the drama of the playoffs, they'll appreciate it even a little bit more this time around.

Olczyk and McGuire are back on the job, preparing for the playoffs, after surviving bouts with cancer during the season.

McGuire, who was a Penguins assistant coach in 1991-92, had prostate cancer surgery Jan. 4 and was back to work calling the Olympics by the middle of February.

Olczyk, who played for the Penguins from 1994-96 and coached the team from 2003-06, was diagnosed with colon cancer in August. He was declared cancer free in March.

“I'm just excited to be around the people that I love and the game that I love,” Olczyk said Monday.

McGuire will be between the benches for the first-round series between the Penguins and Flyers and Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

In addition to calling some games, including Sunday's Penguins game at Philadelphia, Olczyk will spend time working as a studio analyst in Connecticut. When Olczyk is in studio, Mike Milbury will take his place in the broadcast booth.

“I just think early it will be picking our spots and then we'll go from there as the series continue,” Olczyk said. “But I'll look forward to getting back into the rinks and being around some of the greatest people.”

NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said the network will try to limit the indefatigable McGuire's schedule to six games per week.

“I'm really excited, so I don't have any fatigue issues at all,” McGuire said.

While both analysts handicapped the race for the Stanley Cup this season as a wide-open affair, Olczyk said he has a hard time picking against the superstar scorer he coached as an 18-year-old rookie in 2005.

“Any team that has Sidney Crosby on it, you can't underestimate,” Olczyk said. “Regardless how tough we think it is and we know it can be, that gentleman has everything that it takes to want and will himself and his team to accomplish something that … I mean, going back-to-back, let alone trying to be a three-peat, would just be absolutely incredible.

“Yeah, they've had a lot of changeover,” Olczyk continued. “At some point, whether it's this year or next year, it's going to end. Until you knock off the champs and they're champs for a reason the last couple of years, that will be a very difficult mountain to climb.”

McGuire echoed Olczyk's compliments of Crosby and cited Columbus and Anaheim as two darkhorse Stanley Cup contenders he'll be keeping an eye on.

McGuire was between the benches when Penguins and Flyers coaches had a famous shouting match before a 2012 playoff series between the teams. He said he doesn't expect a reprise this year.

“They're different personas,” McGuire said. “Mike Sullivan is definitely more emotional than Danny Bylsma during a game. I would say Peter Laviolette … is a lot more demonstrative than Dave Hakstol. I'd be surprised if we see anything like we saw with Laviolette and Danny Bylsma and Tony Granato way back when.

“But that being said, it's Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. It's a turf battle. Everybody knows that.”

Olczyk said he expects bad blood to be prevalent in the rivalry matchup.

“I think it only takes one player, one comment from somebody, where all bets are off and that gasoline tank will be ignited fairly quickly,” Olczyk said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.