Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire ready to call Penguins playoff action after cancer fights

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Hockey broadcaster Pierre McGuire looks down the bench as Penguins' Patric Hornqvist sits on the boards during a break in the action against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 13, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Associated Press
Hockey broadcaster Pierre McGuire looks down the bench as Penguins' Patric Hornqvist sits on the boards during a break in the action against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 13, 2016, in Pittsburgh.

Updated 20 hours ago

If there's one thing that's evident from watching even a moment of NBC's coverage of the Stanley Cup playoffs, it's that Eddie Olczyk and Pierre McGuire are passionate about the game.

And while they always look forward to the drama of the playoffs, they'll appreciate it even a little bit more this time around.

Olczyk and McGuire are back on the job, preparing for the playoffs, after surviving bouts with cancer during the season.

McGuire, who was a Penguins assistant coach in 1991-92, had prostate cancer surgery Jan. 4 and was back to work calling the Olympics by the middle of February.

Olczyk, who played for the Penguins from 1994-96 and coached the team from 2003-06, was diagnosed with colon cancer in August. He was declared cancer free in March.

“I'm just excited to be around the people that I love and the game that I love,” Olczyk said Monday.

McGuire will be between the benches for the first-round series between the Penguins and Flyers and Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

In addition to calling some games, including Sunday's Penguins game at Philadelphia, Olczyk will spend time working as a studio analyst in Connecticut. When Olczyk is in studio, Mike Milbury will take his place in the broadcast booth.

“I just think early it will be picking our spots and then we'll go from there as the series continue,” Olczyk said. “But I'll look forward to getting back into the rinks and being around some of the greatest people.”

NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said the network will try to limit the indefatigable McGuire's schedule to six games per week.

“I'm really excited, so I don't have any fatigue issues at all,” McGuire said.

While both analysts handicapped the race for the Stanley Cup this season as a wide-open affair, Olczyk said he has a hard time picking against the superstar scorer he coached as an 18-year-old rookie in 2005.

“Any team that has Sidney Crosby on it, you can't underestimate,” Olczyk said. “Regardless how tough we think it is and we know it can be, that gentleman has everything that it takes to want and will himself and his team to accomplish something that … I mean, going back-to-back, let alone trying to be a three-peat, would just be absolutely incredible.

“Yeah, they've had a lot of changeover,” Olczyk continued. “At some point, whether it's this year or next year, it's going to end. Until you knock off the champs and they're champs for a reason the last couple of years, that will be a very difficult mountain to climb.”

McGuire echoed Olczyk's compliments of Crosby and cited Columbus and Anaheim as two darkhorse Stanley Cup contenders he'll be keeping an eye on.

McGuire was between the benches when Penguins and Flyers coaches had a famous shouting match before a 2012 playoff series between the teams. He said he doesn't expect a reprise this year.

“They're different personas,” McGuire said. “Mike Sullivan is definitely more emotional than Danny Bylsma during a game. I would say Peter Laviolette … is a lot more demonstrative than Dave Hakstol. I'd be surprised if we see anything like we saw with Laviolette and Danny Bylsma and Tony Granato way back when.

“But that being said, it's Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. It's a turf battle. Everybody knows that.”

Olczyk said he expects bad blood to be prevalent in the rivalry matchup.

“I think it only takes one player, one comment from somebody, where all bets are off and that gasoline tank will be ignited fairly quickly,” Olczyk said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me