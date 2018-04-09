Las Vegas casino constructs chocolate statue of Marc-Andre Fleury
Updated 20 hours ago
Western Pennsylvania hockey fans paid more than few tributes to popular goalie Marc-Andre Fleury when he played more than a decade for the Penguins.
They never honored him quite like this, however.
This is a Marc-Andre Fleury sculpture made out of white chocolate pic.twitter.com/wwgSlB0PIF— Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) April 10, 2018
The Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas has constructed a life-size replica of the 6-foot-2 goaltender out of 90 pounds of chocolate and a base of Rice Krispies treats, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
The final touches have been added, completing our 5-ft chocolate sculpture of Marc-André Fleury now on display at Bellagio Patisserie. #GoKnightsGo pic.twitter.com/bdokLSD87Z— Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) April 9, 2018
The statue will be on display outside the casino's Patisserie during the Stanley Cup playoffs, which begin Wednesday.
Las Vegas is showing its love for the @GoldenKnights in a variety of ways — including chocolate! The @Bellagio has debuted a sculpture of Marc-Andre Fleury that's made with 90 pounds of chocolate→ https://t.co/qSrwnrgZyZ #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/GIalu3Sz3W— Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) April 9, 2018
Fleury, who was claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights from the Penguins in the NHL expansion draft last June, had an outstanding first season with his new team, going 29-13-4 with a career-high .927 save percentage.
Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.