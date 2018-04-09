Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Las Vegas casino constructs chocolate statue of Marc-Andre Fleury

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, April 9, 2018, 8:39 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches play during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Updated 20 hours ago

Western Pennsylvania hockey fans paid more than few tributes to popular goalie Marc-Andre Fleury when he played more than a decade for the Penguins.

They never honored him quite like this, however.

The Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas has constructed a life-size replica of the 6-foot-2 goaltender out of 90 pounds of chocolate and a base of Rice Krispies treats, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The statue will be on display outside the casino's Patisserie during the Stanley Cup playoffs, which begin Wednesday.

Fleury, who was claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights from the Penguins in the NHL expansion draft last June, had an outstanding first season with his new team, going 29-13-4 with a career-high .927 save percentage.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

