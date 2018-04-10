Penguins' Matt Murray brings power of forgetting into Game 1

If Matt Murray flips a coin 10 times and it lands on heads every time, what are the odds it lands on heads again on the 11th flip?

It's 50-50, of course. Each flip of the coin is completely independent from the last. The odds are always even.

Strange as it sounds, this little exercise in rudimentary probability governs a lot of the Penguins goaltender's life, both on and off the ice.

It would be easy to say Murray has had a tough year.

His save percentage was well off the standard he set during his first two remarkable seasons in the NHL. He missed time with injury, including a February concussion that kept him sidelined almost a month. He suffered great personal loss with the death of his father.

Murray wouldn't call it a tough year, though.

All those events, the triumphs and the tragedies, are independent of one another.

“Any year is just a year,” Murray said. “Stuff happens in life and in hockey. One thing doesn't necessarily have to do with another. You roll with it. You try to reset every day. Saying you had a good year or you had a tough year, I feel it's a little small minded. You don't want to categorize something so big with one ambiguous word.”

Now carry that philosophy forward into Murray's current situation as he prepares to lead the Penguins into Game 1 of a first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

After returning from his concussion March 20, Murray limped down the stretch with a 4-3-1 record and an .898 save percentage.

Every team is looking for a hot goalie to carry them through the playoffs, and let's face it: Right now, Murray isn't even lukewarm.

Which is fine with him, since he doesn't believe in the concept of the hot goalie anyway.

“I think every single game is a hard reset. Every shift is a hard reset,” Murray said. “In reality, no one thing has anything to do with another thing unless you allow it to. The only time you get on a hot streak or a cold streak is if you allow yourself to think that way.

“That's why I always say this, and I'm dead serious when I say it: You take it one shot at a time. Whether you let in a bad goal or you make a 10-bell save, it's right back to the next one. Once it's in the past, you learn from it, and you move on. It doesn't matter anymore. You can't take it back.”

Murray's outlook certainly isn't the norm in pro sports, where athletes often seek confidence like it's the Holy Grail. It might even provide further evidence of the stereotype about goalies being weird.

But there's little doubt it's a mindset that has served him well in his brief NHL career, especially when the stakes are highest.

On the list of every goaltender who ever has played at least 30 playoff games since the Penguins were born in 1967, Murray has the second-best goals-against average (1.95) and the fifth-best save percentage (.928).

Thanks to back-to-back shutouts to close out the Stanley Cup Final last season against Nashville, Murray brings a 146-minute playoff scoreless streak into Wednesday night's game.

When it comes to playing well in the playoffs, Murray's teammates don't believe each and every game is unrelated to the one before it.

They've seen what Murray is capable of in the playoffs, and they expect him to do it again.

“I'm not too worried about him,” winger Bryan Rust said. “He's a guy who's calm in there, who's had his share of success. He knows how to do it. It doesn't matter if he has a horrible night before or an unbelievable night before. He's going to bounce back, and he's going to just worry about that next shot.”

