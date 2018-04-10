Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

How do the Penguins' and Flyers' 3-headed monsters stack up?

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
Phil Kessel celebrates with Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby after scoring a goal against the Senators during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on May 21, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Updated 18 hours ago

When it comes to leading the way, these six are sure to be at the top.

The Penguins and Flyers each have a three-headed monster as they head into their first-round Stanley Cup playoff matchup. And they are all names we've come to expect from this rivalry.

Evgeni Malkin. Sidney Crosby. Phil Kessel.

Claude Giroux. Jakub Voracek. Sean Couturier.

All but Kessel were on their respective teams during the 2012 first-round playoff debacle of a matchup.

Here's how their stats stacked up against each other in the regular season.

