Kevin Gorman: Casey DeSmith could play pivotal role in goal for Penguins

Casey DeSmith can't wait to take in his first Stanley Cup playoff game at ice level, even if he's watching from the end of the Penguins' bench.

It's no knock on DeSmith that he doesn't have designs on being the starting goaltender or that he's perfectly content with being a cheerleader for Matt Murray.

If the Penguins are going to win a third consecutive Stanley Cup championship, they probably will need their backup goalie at some point.

"It takes a whole team to win a Stanley Cup," DeSmith said. "If it's my job to stay after practice and practice stuff with the guys, then I'll do my part there. If I end up having to play a game, I'll do my part there, too. I'm just excited to be a part of it."

The Penguins have opened their past two first-round series with the backup goalie in net out of necessity, so DeSmith knows he better be prepared to play.

Jeff Zatkoff started Games 1 and 2 against the N.Y. Rangers in 2016 when Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury were out with concussions.

Last year, Murray tore his hamstring in pre-game warmups for Game 1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, forcing Fleury into an emergency start.

Over the past two playoff runs, the Penguins' backup goalies have started 18 of the 51 games. Murray has started the other 33, including all 12 games in the Final.

Perhaps the Penguins should pack Murray in bubble wrap until just before the puck drops at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena.

Just a suggestion, you know, as a safety measure.

Murray's extensive injury history made Mike Sullivan's head-scratcher of a decision to start DeSmith in goal for the the season finale — when the Penguins needed a victory to clinch home ice for the first round — seem more sensible in hindsight.

Where Sullivan has all the confidence in the world in Murray, DeSmith was a different story. He hadn't played in eight games, and the Penguins didn't want the rookie goalie making his playoff debut after a long layoff.

DeSmith rewarded Sullivan's faith by stopping 35 shots in a 4-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators for his first career NHL shutout.

"I think it was good for Casey to get into a game," Sullivan said. "He hadn't played in a couple weeks, so to get into a game, a competitive game that involved high stakes and something was on the line, was important for him and for us.

"I think he has shown that he's a very good goalie, that he can play in an environment under pressure, and he can have success and we can have success."

Where Fleury and Murray were clear-cut No. 1 goalies who shared the starting job the past two seasons, the 26-year-old DeSmith is a bona fide backup who is 6-4-1, with a .921 save percentage and 2.40 goals-against average in 11 career NHL starts.

"If and when I'm needed in the playoffs, that will go a long way," DeSmith said. "This is my first time here. Maybe, if there were some questions, hopefully over the course of the past three months, four months, I've answered a lot of those questions. The last game there, a quick shutout before the playoffs, hopefully that was a confidence boost as well."

The Penguins are as confident as they can be in DeSmith, given his postseason experience has been relegated to the AHL and playing with the Black Aces.

This will be his first taste of the Stanley Cup playoffs, which is why he's listening to the advice of Murray, who is four years younger but has won two Cup championships.

"For sure, it's a lot different. But, at the same time, it's just another hockey game," Murray said. "You can't be afraid to lose. As a goalie, you can't be afraid to get scored on. You've just got to go play. You don't have control over the game. You can't tell what the score is going to be. You can't tell whether you're going to win or lose.

"You can't attempt to predict or expect anything. You just go out and play. That's a key thing at this time of the year, not listening to anybody, not listening to any noise, just going and playing."

For DeSmith, it's all surreal to be a pivotal part of the Penguins for the playoffs after watching their past two Cup runs from afar.

"There's nothing like the playoffs, and everybody knows that," DeSmith said. "Playoffs is a long journey. It's not just a couple weeks. It takes a lot to get to the end, so if we're going to do it, we're going to need everybody. If that's me, then I'll be ready. Until then, I'll just do what I can."

When that time comes, the Penguins are confident that they can count on DeSmith in his playoff debut.

