Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Mark Madden: Penguins have all they need to beat Flyers

Mark Madden | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 7:48 p.m.
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist tries the rap around against the Avalanche in the third period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist tries the rap around against the Avalanche in the third period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 7 hours ago

If the Penguins could have chosen a foe from among all Eastern Conference playoff qualifiers, it would have been the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Penguins went 4-0 against the Flyers in the regular season. It's hard to imagine the Penguins not winning their first-round series vs. the old enemy.

But what if they don't?

That's the worry when you're favored to beat your big rival: living with the aftermath of an upset.

But the Penguins will defeat the Flyers. Five games seems a likely length, though four is more probable than six.

The Penguins are a rotten matchup for the Flyers. The Flyers can score, but the Penguins score more. The Flyers have star power, but Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek don't remotely compare to Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins' defensive corps lacks depth, but the Flyers defensive corps lacks, period. The Flyers' No. 1 goaltender, Brian Elliott, isn't really a No. 1 goalie. A journeyman, more like. Matt Murray has two Stanley Cups.

The Flyers are offense-first. They approach hockey with calculated risk. They play a lot like the Penguins, only worse.

The Flyers faithful will refute much (maybe all) of the above, but that's a fan base quite adept at fooling itself.

Giroux is an intriguing figure.

Peter Laviolette, the Flyers' coach in 2012, insanely called Giroux hockey's best player then. An orange-and-black pompom-waving Philadelphia scribe described that year's playoff series as Crosby “passing the baton” to Giroux.

It didn't work out that way. (Connor McDavid is now attempting to pry the baton loose, but not making the playoffs is no solvent for Super Glue.)

Giroux hasn't spent one day of his life as hockey's best player but was the NHL's No. 2 scorer this season with 102 points. He should legit be in the discussion for MVP, but it instead seems like Giroux is flying under the radar.

So are the Flyers.

The Flyers won 42 games and lost 40, making the playoffs by virtue of 14 loser points. The Florida Panthers won 44 games but missed the postseason.

But the Flyers collected just two fewer points than the Penguins, so the possibility of them making a battle of this series can't be cavalierly dismissed.

Some draw a connection between now and that 2012 series between the teams that saw the Penguins disintegrate mentally because of the Flyers' lowbrow shenanigans, bowing in six games.

But the Penguins have just three players left from that team: Crosby, Kris Letang and Malkin, who have handled pressure pretty well since.

Anyway, the Penguins lost in 2012 mostly because goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury played his worst ever — posting a 4.63 goals-against average and a .834 save percentage in that series — and because then-coach Dan Bylsma was rotten at damage control, trying to put out fires with gasoline. (Bylsma always insisted his Penguins try to out-hit Philadelphia and the Boston Bruins by way of proving their manhood. Exactly the wrong approach and no Plan B.)

The Flyers will try to stir the excrement at some point. Despite a more skilled approach now, it's in their DNA.

But it won't work. These aren't those Penguins.

For example, those Penguins didn't have Patric Hornqvist.

Hornqvist is the kind of player needed when you're in a series with the Flyers. If you stand in the Penguins' crease, Hornqvist stands in your crease. If you bump Murray, Hornqvist bumps your goalie. If you irritate the Penguins, Hornqvist irritates your team just as bad. Maybe twice as bad.

It's not retaliation. It's organic. It's what Hornqvist does. He scores, too. Hornqvist will be a particularly valuable component in this series.

Mark Madden hosts a radio show 3-6 p.m. weekdays at WXDX-FM (105.9).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me