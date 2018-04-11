Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts from Penguins' 7-0 win in Game 1

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 9:45 p.m.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray dives across the crease to make a save on the Flyers' Scott Laughton in the first period during Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray dives across the crease to make a save on the Flyers' Scott Laughton in the first period during Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
The Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin splits a pair of Flyers defenseman during Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin splits a pair of Flyers defenseman during Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
The Penguins' Bryan Rust's shot beats Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott in the first period during Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Bryan Rust's shot beats Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott in the first period during Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

1. Puck luck for Penguins

The Penguins took a 3-0 first-period lead in Game 1 of their first-round playoff game against the Philadelphia Flyers, thanks to several spectacular plays.

What shouldn't be lost in the first two goals by Bryan Rust and Carl Hagelin was how the puck went the Penguins way.

Sidney Crosby played the puck off his left skate for a perfect pass to Jake Guentzel to start a rush that saw it fed to Kris Letang for a shot and Rust rebounding at the top of the left circle for a 1-0 lead at 2:38 for the first goal of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

A lost glove above the right hash marks prevented the Flyers from clearing the puck, a turnover that led to Patric Hornqvist's pass to Hagelin in the crease for a redirect through goalie Brian Elliott's blocker side made it 2-0 at 10:07.

The Penguins thoroughly outplayed the Flyers, but the bounces also went their way.

2. Gold glove

The biggest and best play might have been by Penguins goalie Matt Murray.

Soon after Rust's goal, Flyers winger Scott Laughton fanned on a point-blank shot at the right post. Murray stretched out for a spectacular save, stopping his second shot with the bottom of his glove to the roar of the PPG Paints Arena crowd.

If not for that play by Murray, the game is tied at 1-1.

3. Message received

Back in mid-December, the day before the Penguins played at the Vegas Golden Knights, general manager Jim Rutherford stood in front of the team bus and talked about whether it was time to make a move for the sake of "changing the team up and giving it a better chance to win."

Carl Hagelin would have been a candidate to go, given that he had only two goals at the time. But he also is a $4 million cap hit, and NHL teams aren't desperate to deal for that type of salary without the scoring.

Sometimes, it's important not to be trigger happy but to remember what players have brought in the past. It was Hagelin who scored the empty netter to finish off the Nashville Predators, 2-0, in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Hagelin had a strong second half to finish with 10 goals and 31 points, and showed his playoff poise with the second goal. "Sometimes," Hagelin said in December , "it's good to get a kick in the butt to get going."

4. Malkin makes magic

Evgeni Malkin drew a ticky-tack hooking penalty with 48 seconds left on the Penguins' first power play, but quickly made up for his mistake when he got out of the box.

Malkin took a pass from Hagelin in the defensive zone, sped past the Flyers on the left side and then beat defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere as he crossed over to the right circle.

That's when Malkin fired a beautiful backhand to beat Elliott's blocker side for a 3-0 lead at 14:09. It was a superstar-caliber play, a strong sign for Malkin in the opening game of the postseason.

5. The Kids and Sid

Playing together on the first line last season, Sidney Crosby, Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel got tagged as Sid and The Kids.

That nickname was reversed in the second period, as Sheary started a tic-tac-toe play that led to a Guentzel goal.

Sheary slid a pass from the left circle to Derick Brassard in the right circle, who fed Guentzel all alone at the left post for a 4-0 lead at 7:50 of the second period.

Only Crosby could one-up that play.

And, of course he did.

Only 1:11 later, Guentzel fed defenseman Brian Dumoulin from the boards to the top of the left circle. Crosby deflected Dumoulin's shot off Elliott's shoulder and into the net for a 5-0 lead at 9:01 of the second.

It was third goal Crosby scored on a mid-air shot in 22 days, as he showed off his incredible hand-eye coordination in swinging his stick at floating pucks against Montreal on March 21 and at New Jersey on March 29.

Not only that, but it marked the fifth time in five games against the Flyers this season that the Penguins scored five goals. Even more amazing, Crosby would score twice more for a natural hat trick.

Are you kidding me?

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

Related Content
Sidney Crosby's hat trick powers Penguins to Game 1 rout of Flyers 
Call it a premonition. Call it learning from experience. Whatever it is, when Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz sees an airborne puck ricocheting around the net ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me