Penguins

Series snapshot: Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust join Mario Lemieux in record books

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
The Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) celebrates his goal with Jake Guentzel (59) and Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period in Game 1 against the Flyers on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Updated 7 hours ago

In at least one column on the stat sheet, Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby tied one of the most remarkable offensive performances in Penguins franchise history Wednesday night.

Crosby and Rust were both plus-5 in a 7-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of a first-round series, tying the franchise single-game playoff record set when Mario Lemieux went plus-5 while recording five goals and three assists in a 10-7 Penguins win over the Flyers in Game 5 of the 1989 Patrick Division finals.

It was also the first plus-5 showing in Crosby's career, playoffs or regular season. He went plus-4 six times.

Series snapshot

The schedule

Wednesday: Penguins 7, Flyers 0

Friday: at Penguins, 7 p.m.

Sunday: at Flyers, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18: at Flyers, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 20: at Penguins, TBA*

Sunday, April 22: at Flyers, TBA*

Tuesday, April 24: at Penguins, TBA*

*-if necessary

Last game: Jake Guentzel had a goal and three assists to record the first four-point game of his career, regular season or playoffs, as the Penguins hung a 7-0 beating on the Flyers in Game 1 Wednesday night.

Next game: The Penguins will try to take a 2-0 lead in the first round for the second straight year when they host the Flyers on Friday night. The Penguins won the first three games against Columbus in their opening series last season.

Quotable: "They made a lot of plays. They had chances to score and did. When we did, we didn't. So, it was one of the worst games I've been a part of." – Flyers captain Claude Giroux

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

