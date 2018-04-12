Three things we learned from Penguins-Flyers Game 1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Throughout the 51-year history of the franchises, the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers have had frequent disagreements.

After the Penguins hung a 7-0 drubbing on their cross-state rivals in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena, however, there was one thing both parties were in 100 percent agreement about.

"It's one game," Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. "They could've beat us in overtime tonight and they beat us 7-0. It's the same thing."

"It's one game," Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. "Whether it's 7-0 or 1-0 in double overtime, it's one game."

OK. Now that it's been established that it was one game, here are three things we learned from it.

1. Orange crusher

It's pretty much official by now. All that's left to do is erase "Comcast Spectacor" and replace it with "Sidney Crosby" on the team's Wikipedia page.

The Penguins captain owns the Flyers.

After Wednesday's hat trick, Crosby has 12 goals and 26 points in 18 career playoff games against the Flyers. This season, counting regular season and playoffs, he has five goals and 12 points in five games against them.

"He's just a tremendous player," teammate Kris Letang said. "He wants to be the best and he works to be the best and it shows in his game."

2. Matt Murray is fine

When he went 4-3-1 with a .898 save percentage down the stretch after missing a month with a concussion, there were rightfully some questions about how sharp goalie Matt Murray would be once the playoffs started.

The answer? As a tack.

He made 24 saves to record his third straight playoff shutout.

Of all the positive things that happened for the Penguins in Game 1, Murray's resurgence could have the greatest impact on the team's long-term title hopes.

"He was in control. He was composed out there," center Derick Brassard said. "He gives a lot of confidence to our group."

3. Matchup nightmare

If the Flyers expect to slow down the Penguins in the series, coach Dave Hakstol is going to have to find a personnel matchup that can at least somewhat limit the effectiveness of Crosby's line.

Given the results of Game 1, he might not have the personnel on his roster to pull it off.

Sixteen of the 18 skaters the Flyers dressed were on the ice for at least one goal against by Crosby's line at even strength. Gostisbehere, Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux were on for three apiece.

The only two players who didn't pick up a minus thanks to Crosby were winger Oskar Lindblom and sixth defenseman Travis Sanheim. Lindblom was on with Crosby for 94 seconds. Crosby and Sanheim shared the ice for 19 seconds.

If Evgeni Malkin's line is also clicking offensively – and the amazing backhand goal the Russian center scored Wednesday was a sign it is – the Flyers simply might not have an answer.

"It's hard for the other team to match that," Brassard said. "They want to throw their top pair or they want to throw their checking line. It's impossible to defend."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.