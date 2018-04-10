No surprises as Penguins roll out probable playoff line combinations, defense pairs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There were stretches in the middle of the winter where it seemed like Sidney Crosby had a different set of wingers every other night.

There was a short time late last month where coach Mike Sullivan toyed with the idea of splitting up the long-standing top defense pair of Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang.

As the Penguins held their final practice before the start of a first-round series with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night, the time for experimentation was over.

The Penguins skated Tuesday morning in Cranberry with the line combinations and defense pairs that have become their default setting in the latter stages of the season.

“I do think we've tried to settle into some stability when it comes to line combinations and how we're utilizing guys, roles on the team, so that we can have a clear identity as far as what each guy is going to bring to this team in order to help our team win,” Sullivan said after practice. “We like the group that we have. We believe that we can compete against anybody when we play the right way, and that's where our focus needs to be.”

The top three lines and two defense pairs look especially set.

Sidney Crosby was flanked by Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust. Evgeni Malkin centered Carl Hagelin and Patric Hornqvist. Derick Brassard worked with Conor Sheary and Phil Kessel.

On the blue line, Dumoulin and Letang were back together, while Olli Maatta and Justin Schultz skated on the second pair.

Sullivan had some more difficult decisions to make on the fringes of the roster.

It looks like Chad Ruhwedel, not veteran Matt Hunwick, will join Jamie Oleksiak on the third defense pair. It also appears rookie Zach Aston-Reese has earned a fourth-line position alongside Riley Sheahan and Tom Kuhnhackl, beating out Josh Jooris and Dominik Simon for the spot.

Even the status of Brassard, who missed the last five games of the regular-season with a lower-body injury, isn't all that uncertain. He practiced for the second straight day and reported no problems afterward.

“Derick had another read good practice today, so that's really encouraging from that standpoint,” Sullivan said. “We'll take each day as it comes and make the appropriate decisions for the lineup.”

