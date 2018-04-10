Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Will the Flyers try to get under the Penguins' skin? Their coach says no

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 1:48 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Under third-year coach Dave Hakstol, the Philadelphia Flyers' organizational philosophy has shifted from the intimidation, fights, after-whistle histrionics and general goonery that had become part of their identity for decades.

With a mix of veteran and younger players on his roster, the cerebral Hakstol prefers a more straightforward and measured approach when facing the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Penguins.

"The team we are playing against has a lot of experience," Hakstol said after the Flyers practiced Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. "I don't think you're going to rattle them in any way."

The first-round playoff series between the teams begins 7 p.m. Wednesday. The longtime division rivals have not met in a playoff series since 2012. That was their third postseason meeting in a span of four years.

The 2012 first-round series featured 58 goals, two fights and 11 10-minute misconducts that contributed to the Penguins clearly being shaken off their game.

Hakstol believes this time there's a balancing act in how he wants his team to approach the series.

"There's two sides to it," he said. "There's staying even keel and handling emotions. But if you don't feed off some of those emotions ... that's a part of what makes the Stanley Cup playoffs, as a player, special and takes it to another level.

"The level of play and the level of emotion is a little bit higher in the playoffs, and it's a matter of handling that, channeling that, harnessing that the right way."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me