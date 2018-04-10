Will the Flyers try to get under the Penguins' skin? Their coach says no

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Under third-year coach Dave Hakstol, the Philadelphia Flyers' organizational philosophy has shifted from the intimidation, fights, after-whistle histrionics and general goonery that had become part of their identity for decades.

With a mix of veteran and younger players on his roster, the cerebral Hakstol prefers a more straightforward and measured approach when facing the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Penguins.

"The team we are playing against has a lot of experience," Hakstol said after the Flyers practiced Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. "I don't think you're going to rattle them in any way."

The first-round playoff series between the teams begins 7 p.m. Wednesday. The longtime division rivals have not met in a playoff series since 2012. That was their third postseason meeting in a span of four years.

The 2012 first-round series featured 58 goals, two fights and 11 10-minute misconducts that contributed to the Penguins clearly being shaken off their game.

Hakstol believes this time there's a balancing act in how he wants his team to approach the series.

"There's two sides to it," he said. "There's staying even keel and handling emotions. But if you don't feed off some of those emotions ... that's a part of what makes the Stanley Cup playoffs, as a player, special and takes it to another level.

"The level of play and the level of emotion is a little bit higher in the playoffs, and it's a matter of handling that, channeling that, harnessing that the right way."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.