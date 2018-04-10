Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

On eve of playoffs, Penguins, Sidney Crosby park three-peat talk

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
Sidney Crosby hoists the Stanley Cup during the Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup victory parade, Downtown on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Immediately after they secured back-to-back Stanley Cup championships last June, the Penguins weren't shy about talking about a three-peat.

Sidney Crosby said it would be “pretty cool to shoot for that.” Coach Mike Sullivan said it would be the team's goal and expectation. Owner Mario Lemieux said he thought the team would have to win two or three more to be considered a proper dynasty.

Now that the Penguins can finally do something about reaching that goal, opening the playoffs Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena, they've shelved that kind of talk altogether.

It seems the closer they get to the ultimate objective, the narrower their focus becomes.

“We're such a long ways away from it,” Crosby said after practice Tuesday. “You bring it up, it's great to think about, but we're a long ways away from it. Regardless of how many you've won or how recent it was, it's just about finding a way to win this year.

“You've got to kind of keep it under wraps as far as what your expectations are as far as looking forward. For us, it's just focusing on this game. It's great to think about that stuff, but tomorrow night's our focus.”

Sullivan offered similar sentiments, but he prefaced them with a healthy dose of championship confidence.

“We believe that we have a group that's capable, and we've shown we have an ability to have success in a high-stakes environment,” Sullivan said. “The expectation within our room is we have the ability to compete. We know that it's hard. We know that we've got to go out and earn it each and every day, each and every game. That's where our mindset is.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

