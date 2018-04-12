Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Game 1 fan photo gallery: Penguins vs. Flyers

Staff Reports | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 1:09 a.m.
Penguins' fans cheer prior to their first game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Penguins' fans stand during the national anthem inside PPG Paints Arena on April 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Penguins' fans practice their shooting skills before the start of the first game in the Flyers and Penguins Stanley Cup playoff series at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Del and Margie Kreiser of Irwin cheer on the Penguins while the team enters the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 before they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Fans stand for the National Anthem before Game 1 of the Penguins-Flyers Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Fans react to a Penguins goal as the team takes on the Flyers during Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penguins' goaltender Matt Murray readies himself before puck drop against the Flyers in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Penguins' fans walk about inside of PPG Paints Arena ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins game on April 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Thousands of fans converged on PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday for Game 1 of the Penguins' first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

