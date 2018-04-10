Flyers G Brian Elliott quickly regained form on heels of playoff meeting vs. Penguins

It's less than ideal for a team to have its starting goalie play in just two games over the eight weeks before its playoff opener.

The Philadelphia Flyers, though, aren't concerned about their No. 1 goalie, Brian Elliott. After missing almost two months because of a core-muscle injury, Elliott won two starts last weekend to lift the Flyers into a playoff spot. And he appeared in top form in advance of Wednesday's playoff opener against the Penguins.

"(Elliott) is good. He's doing good. He looks good out there," Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said after the team practiced Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. "He looks good in practice, and he got us some big wins there. A big shutout, too. That was huge for him to get that confidence back and get in the groove after not playing for a while."

Elliott stopped 36 of 39 shots in wins against Carolina on Thursday and against the New York Rangers on Saturday, the latter a shutout. The season statistics for the 33-year-old veteran: 23-11-7 record, 2.66 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

Brian Elliott SHUTS OUT the Rangers and the #Flyers WIN 5-0!!!! #NYRvsPHI pic.twitter.com/sY5cp2SN8F — Flyers Nation (@PHLFlyersNation) April 7, 2018

In his first season with Philadelphia, Elliott is the latest of many goalies the Flyers have used over the past two decades. His strong play in those final two games eased any concerns of a goaltending controversy after Petr Mrazek had taken over the gig upon being acquired from the Red Wings.

Though Elliott made his recent return from injury appear seamless, he said there was an assimilation period.

"There obviously is. Seven-plus weeks off, it takes a little bit," Elliott said. "But I was on the ice for a while, working little by little to get back, so it was a process. It wasn't just jump in the net and go. It took some time. But I'm feeling good right now, and there's a lot of confidence in this room."

