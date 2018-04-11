Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

He did it again! Sidney Crosby scores out of mid-air in Penguins playoff opener

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 8:36 p.m.
Sidney Crosby of the Penguins takes the ice before the first period of the playoff series against the Flyers on April 11, 2018.
Getty Images
Sidney Crosby of the Penguins takes the ice before the first period of the playoff series against the Flyers on April 11, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

He did it again.

For the third time in three weeks, Sidney Crosby scored by batting a puck out of mid-air.

On Wednesday, it was during Game 1 of the Penguins' first-round playoff series.

Nine minutes, 1 second into the second period, Crosby gave the Penguins a 5-0 lead when he turned and swiped a fluttering puck shot by defenseman Brian Dumoulin into the upper part of the net past Philadelphia Flyers goalie Brian Elliott.

It was the third time over the past 10 games Crosby did such a thing, beginning in a March 21 home win against Montreal.

Eight nights in later in New Jersey, Crosby scored 19 seconds into overtime when he batted his own rebound past Keith Kinkaid.

Of course, Crosby has been doing this for long before the past month .

Be it by air or more traditional means, Crosby has nine goals over his past 10 games after completing a hat trick in the third period Wednesday. He now has 60 goals in 149 career playoff games.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

