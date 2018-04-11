He did it again! Sidney Crosby scores out of mid-air in Penguins playoff opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

He did it again.

For the third time in three weeks, Sidney Crosby scored by batting a puck out of mid-air.

On Wednesday, it was during Game 1 of the Penguins' first-round playoff series.

Nine minutes, 1 second into the second period, Crosby gave the Penguins a 5-0 lead when he turned and swiped a fluttering puck shot by defenseman Brian Dumoulin into the upper part of the net past Philadelphia Flyers goalie Brian Elliott.

The unthinkable has been achieved... Yet again.We are running out of words to describe the out-of-control, insane, miraculous goals that Sidney Crosby has been scoring. pic.twitter.com/0CCOWFh4pv — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 12, 2018

It was the third time over the past 10 games Crosby did such a thing, beginning in a March 21 home win against Montreal.

Unreal goal by Crosby pic.twitter.com/yQBCy2qnSS — The Hockey Hangout (@HockeyHangout) March 22, 2018

Eight nights in later in New Jersey, Crosby scored 19 seconds into overtime when he batted his own rebound past Keith Kinkaid.

Sidney Crosby scores yet another baseball swing goal to sink Devils in overtime... pic.twitter.com/hLWijwTWb1 — Dan Adams (@DanAdamsShow) March 30, 2018

Of course, Crosby has been doing this for long before the past month .

Be it by air or more traditional means, Crosby has nine goals over his past 10 games after completing a hat trick in the third period Wednesday. He now has 60 goals in 149 career playoff games.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.