Penguins: Flyers will 'come hard at us' after Game 1 blowout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Before Wednesday, May of 2017 was the last time the Penguins won a playoff game 7-0. And the player in their locker room Thursday who has the warmest memories of the game that followed it is Derick Brassard.

Brassard was with Ottawa last season, and the Senators bounced back from a shellacking in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to defeat the Penguins, 2-1, two days later.

“When you get beat pretty bad,” Brassard said, “you always try to answer.”

The Penguins answered most of their worst efforts this season with winning performances the next time out. But after blowout victories, they often appeared vulnerable.

The Penguins lost three of their final four games that followed victories of four or more goals. All three came against non-playoff teams:

• After completing a home-and-home sweep of the hapless Buffalo Sabres with a 5-1 win Dec. 2, the Penguins lost 4-3 to the New York Rangers and endured five games without a regulation win.

• Following an impressive 5-1 road win Jan. 2 at the Philadelphia Flyers, the Penguins put forth one of their worst home performances of the season, a 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes two days later.

• A dominating 6-1 victory Feb. 23 at Carolina led to a leaky defensive effort in a 6-5 road defeat against the Florida Panthers.

“One game is one game,” Penguins wing Bryan Rust said. “You learn what you can from every game, but other than that you don't look back. You have to look forward to the next one.”

The Flyers are thinking the same way entering Friday's Game 2 of this first-round series. It's human nature to more easily find motivation and focus after being blown out than after dominating a team. The Penguins, for example, were 6-0 this season in games after they lost by four goals or more.

The playoffs, though, can present a much different set of circumstances because the opponent (usually) remains the same.

Wednesday was the Penguins' third shutout win by at least six goals in their past 10 postseason games. The first was the Ottawa blowout. The next was much happier for the Penguins: Three days after a 6-0 win against the Nashville Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, they claimed the championship with a victory.

It didn't come as easily, though: The game was scoreless until Patric Hornqvist scored with 95 seconds left.

The two-time reigning champions are too well versed in playoff hockey to expect anything less than an inspired effort by the Flyers on Friday.

“The first game didn't go their way,” defenseman Kris Letang said, “but they're going to answer the bell and come hard at us. So we expect that, and I think we have to raise our game even more.”

The Penguins spent part of Thursday morning before practice trying to poke holes in their Game 1 performance. It's not as laughable a concept as it might appear: The Flyers had more shot attempts (59-52).

“It's only one game. We know it's going to be a hard series, and the games are going to get harder and harder,” Hornqvist said. “We have to make sure we come out with a little better mindset and play the right way.”

The Penguins have history on their side that is eerily similar to this week: In 2000, against their other biggest rival, the Penguins opened the postseason with a 7-0 win against the Washington Capitals.

They won Game 2 and took the series in five.

But over the past five postseasons the Penguins are 4-4 in the game following a win of at least four goals. That includes a Game 2 loss after pounding a division rival (the New York Islanders) with a dominating shutout (5-0) in the 2013 playoff opener.

After that one, Crosby told reporters the Islanders played with more desperation than his team did.

He knows the something similar is coming Friday.

“I am sure we are going to get their best,” Crosby said. “We know that, and we have turned the page on (Game 1). There are areas we need to improve on, and we know that. It starts all over (Friday) night.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.