Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins: Flyers will 'come hard at us' after Game 1 blowout

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
The Penguins’ Derick Brassard celebrates after a goal is scored against the Flyers during their first game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Derick Brassard celebrates after a goal is scored against the Flyers during their first game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 11, 2018.
Bryan Rust of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for his official head shot for the 2017-2018 season on September 14, 2017 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.
NHLI via Getty Images
Bryan Rust of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for his official head shot for the 2017-2018 season on September 14, 2017 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Updated 12 hours ago

Before Wednesday, May of 2017 was the last time the Penguins won a playoff game 7-0. And the player in their locker room Thursday who has the warmest memories of the game that followed it is Derick Brassard.

Brassard was with Ottawa last season, and the Senators bounced back from a shellacking in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to defeat the Penguins, 2-1, two days later.

“When you get beat pretty bad,” Brassard said, “you always try to answer.”

The Penguins answered most of their worst efforts this season with winning performances the next time out. But after blowout victories, they often appeared vulnerable.

The Penguins lost three of their final four games that followed victories of four or more goals. All three came against non-playoff teams:

• After completing a home-and-home sweep of the hapless Buffalo Sabres with a 5-1 win Dec. 2, the Penguins lost 4-3 to the New York Rangers and endured five games without a regulation win.

• Following an impressive 5-1 road win Jan. 2 at the Philadelphia Flyers, the Penguins put forth one of their worst home performances of the season, a 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes two days later.

• A dominating 6-1 victory Feb. 23 at Carolina led to a leaky defensive effort in a 6-5 road defeat against the Florida Panthers.

“One game is one game,” Penguins wing Bryan Rust said. “You learn what you can from every game, but other than that you don't look back. You have to look forward to the next one.”

The Flyers are thinking the same way entering Friday's Game 2 of this first-round series. It's human nature to more easily find motivation and focus after being blown out than after dominating a team. The Penguins, for example, were 6-0 this season in games after they lost by four goals or more.

The playoffs, though, can present a much different set of circumstances because the opponent (usually) remains the same.

Wednesday was the Penguins' third shutout win by at least six goals in their past 10 postseason games. The first was the Ottawa blowout. The next was much happier for the Penguins: Three days after a 6-0 win against the Nashville Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, they claimed the championship with a victory.

It didn't come as easily, though: The game was scoreless until Patric Hornqvist scored with 95 seconds left.

The two-time reigning champions are too well versed in playoff hockey to expect anything less than an inspired effort by the Flyers on Friday.

“The first game didn't go their way,” defenseman Kris Letang said, “but they're going to answer the bell and come hard at us. So we expect that, and I think we have to raise our game even more.”

The Penguins spent part of Thursday morning before practice trying to poke holes in their Game 1 performance. It's not as laughable a concept as it might appear: The Flyers had more shot attempts (59-52).

“It's only one game. We know it's going to be a hard series, and the games are going to get harder and harder,” Hornqvist said. “We have to make sure we come out with a little better mindset and play the right way.”

The Penguins have history on their side that is eerily similar to this week: In 2000, against their other biggest rival, the Penguins opened the postseason with a 7-0 win against the Washington Capitals.

They won Game 2 and took the series in five.

But over the past five postseasons the Penguins are 4-4 in the game following a win of at least four goals. That includes a Game 2 loss after pounding a division rival (the New York Islanders) with a dominating shutout (5-0) in the 2013 playoff opener.

After that one, Crosby told reporters the Islanders played with more desperation than his team did.

He knows the something similar is coming Friday.

“I am sure we are going to get their best,” Crosby said. “We know that, and we have turned the page on (Game 1). There are areas we need to improve on, and we know that. It starts all over (Friday) night.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Related Content
Kevin Gorman: Flyers need new luck in net vs. Penguins
The Philadelphia Flyers are finding out what Columbus, Washington, Ottawa and Nashville learned last year, that the Penguins' path to the Stanley Cup goes through ...
In first playoff game in 22 months, Kris Letang 'really strong' for Penguins
Kris Letang spent a few days earlier this week as a soon-to-be 31-year-old preparing for his ninth NHL postseason and 117th career playoff game. But even ...
Ryan Shazier gives Penguins a lift; 'when we saw Shazier … our bench got fired up'
Ryan Shazier has helped lead the Steelers to three postseason wins over the course of his career. Now should he get a "W" for a Penguins ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me