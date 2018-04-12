Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

In playoffs, importance of Sidney Crosby scoring is even more magnified

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period in Game 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers on April 11, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates with the bench after scoring on the Flyers' in the second period during Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 6 hours ago

This probably won't come as a huge surprise: When Sidney Crosby scores, the Penguins do well.

Are you over your shock yet?

Just how big is the disparity? In the playoffs, Crosby finding the back of the net goes a long way to determining the outcome of a game.

Crosby's 149th career playoff game was a doozy. His natural hat trick helped the Penguins to a 7-0 win over the Flyers in Game 1 of their first-round series Wednesday.

The goals brought Crosby's career playoff total to 60. The Penguins have won 32 of the 47 playoffs games in which Crosby has scored a goal. They are 67-28 when he gets at least a point.

Conversely, the Penguins are barely scrape .500 when Crosby doesn't score and are far below it in games when Crosby doesn't have a point.

In this graphic , you can see just how important it is the Penguins' success that Crosby gets at least a point in a playoff games.

