In playoffs, importance of Sidney Crosby scoring is even more magnified

This probably won't come as a huge surprise: When Sidney Crosby scores, the Penguins do well.

Just how big is the disparity? In the playoffs, Crosby finding the back of the net goes a long way to determining the outcome of a game.

Crosby's 149th career playoff game was a doozy. His natural hat trick helped the Penguins to a 7-0 win over the Flyers in Game 1 of their first-round series Wednesday.

The goals brought Crosby's career playoff total to 60. The Penguins have won 32 of the 47 playoffs games in which Crosby has scored a goal. They are 67-28 when he gets at least a point.

Conversely, the Penguins are barely scrape .500 when Crosby doesn't score and are far below it in games when Crosby doesn't have a point.

In this graphic , you can see just how important it is the Penguins' success that Crosby gets at least a point in a playoff games.