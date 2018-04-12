Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Matt Murray misses Penguins practice for 'maintenance' day

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 1:54 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Some 14 hours after completing his third consecutive postseason shutout, Matt Murray was one of two players absent from Penguins practice Thursday morning.

"Just maintenance," coach Mike Sullivan said.

Defenseman Olli Maatta was the other player not on the ice for the half-hour workout that began at noon at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.

Murray established a franchise-record playoff shutout stretch of 206 minutes and 26 seconds while making 24 saves in a 7-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of the teams' first-round series. Murray had shutouts in Games 5-6 of the Stanley Cup Final last June.

Like Murray, Maatta also finished Game 1 and reported no issues afterward.

Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday.

Murray missed three weeks late in the season because of a concussion, though he came back to play eight consecutive games down the stretch. He also missed time during the playoffs last season when he suffered a lower-body injury during warm-ups for the postseason opener.

Maatta was one of four Penguins to play in all 82 regular-season games this season.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray dives across the crease to make a save on the Flyers' Scott Laughton in the first period during Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins' goaltender Matt Murray readies himself before puck drop against the Flyers in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
