Matt Murray misses Penguins practice for 'maintenance' day

Some 14 hours after completing his third consecutive postseason shutout, Matt Murray was one of two players absent from Penguins practice Thursday morning.

"Just maintenance," coach Mike Sullivan said.

Defenseman Olli Maatta was the other player not on the ice for the half-hour workout that began at noon at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.

Murray established a franchise-record playoff shutout stretch of 206 minutes and 26 seconds while making 24 saves in a 7-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of the teams' first-round series. Murray had shutouts in Games 5-6 of the Stanley Cup Final last June.

Matt Murray's spectacular save on Scott Laughton's shot in 1st period was the talk of #Penguins 7-0 Game 1 win over Flyers #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/cu7GaeNH3c — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) April 12, 2018

Like Murray, Maatta also finished Game 1 and reported no issues afterward.

Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday.

Murray missed three weeks late in the season because of a concussion, though he came back to play eight consecutive games down the stretch. He also missed time during the playoffs last season when he suffered a lower-body injury during warm-ups for the postseason opener.

Maatta was one of four Penguins to play in all 82 regular-season games this season.

