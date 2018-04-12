Ryan Shazier gives Penguins a lift; 'when we saw Shazier … our bench got fired up'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ryan Shazier has helped lead the Steelers to three postseason wins over the course of his young NFL career.

Now, give him a "W" for a Penguins' postseason triumph, too?

Derick Brassard says so.

A day after Shazier made a surprise appearance just prior to faceoff of the Penguins' playoff opener Wednesday night at home against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Penguins forward said Shazier's presence helped lift the Penguins to a strong start.

"When we saw Shazier on the boards, our bench got fired up there," Brassard, a Penguins forward, said after practice Thursday. "Our fans as well. I think that gave us a lot of energy in that first part of the game."

The penguins scored 2 minutes and 38 seconds into the game and led 3-0 before 15 minutes had elapsed in what ended up a 7-0 win that tied the franchise record for largest margin of victory for a postseason home game.

"It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh," Shazier yelled, to loud cheers. Shazier then started a "Let's Go Pens" chant, much to the delight of the sellout crowd .

Shazier suffered a serious spinal-cord injury during a game at the Cincinnati Bengals in December. He had spinal stabilization surgery later that week, and it wasn't until several weeks later that he publicly acknowledged being able to stand.

Along with many other Steelers players, Shazier has been a regular at PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins' Stanley Cup runs of the past two years. It was at a Penguins game in February when Shazier stood after being shown on the large video board, the first time he'd done so in a public setting.

Brassard said the Penguins met with Shazier during a visit late last month.

The Steelers have already announced that Shazier will not play this coming season. The 25-year-old Pro Bowler has said he wants to play football again at some point.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.