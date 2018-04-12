In first playoff game in 22 months, Kris Letang 'really strong' for Penguins

Kris Letang spent a few days earlier this week as a soon-to-be 31-year-old preparing for his ninth NHL postseason and 117th career playoff game.

But even as a three-time Stanley Cup champion, the typically-unflappable Penguins defenseman had nerves.

"I was pretty excited," Letang said. "Had butterflies in my stomach before the game."

Sure didn't look that way. If appearing in his first postseason game in 22 months accumulated any playoff rust, Letang didn't show it during Wednesday's 7-0 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of their first-round series.

"I thought he had a real strong game for us," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after practice Thursday. "He was noticeable in the right areas of the rink."

Great result, But you don't win a series in one night. Murray& Letang had very good games. Geno's goal was sick, &Sid knew who he was playing against. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) April 12, 2018

Letang was by far the Penguins' best possession player during a game in which they curiously were out-possessed by the Flyers, despite the lopsided score. The Penguins had 61.76 of the shot attempts at even-strength while Letang was on the ice; just six of the Penguins' other 16 skaters had a ratio of better than even 45 percent.

Not bad for a player who hadn't appeared in a playoff game since the Penguins claimed their fourth Stanley Cup the evening of June 12, 2016 in San Jose. Letang missed all of last season's playoffs after undergoing neck surgery.

"He was active on the rush at the right times (in Game 1)," Sullivan said. "He wasn't forcing anything that wasn't there, but when the opportunities presented themselves, I thought Tanger did a great job recognizing them and jumping into the offense. And that's when Tanger is at his best; that's when I think when he really brings our defense corps to another level, is when he recognizes when those windows of opportunity present themselves and he's active –but also, he's not forcing.

"We rely on that pair – (Brian Dumoulin) and Tanger – a lot in a lot of situations, both offensively and defensively… I thought (Letang) played a real efficient game (Wednesday) night."

Kris Letang best game this year — Ron Balla (@Hodges0321Ron) April 12, 2018

Letang's regular season wasn't his best, particularly early on while he was still recovering from the surgery and re-acclimating himself into game action. Letang was a minus-14 in October and had only two goals the first half of the season.

But over his final 25 games of the regular season, Letang had six goals, 20 points (15 at even-strength) and was a plus-6.

"I'm going to try to do too much out there; I'm just going to try to do my best to help my team win by doing my job," Letang said. "Obviously it's a fun part of the year and the expectations are big for our team and that's when we excel – we like to raise our game for that moment of the year."

Over his career, Letang's even-strength shot-attempt percentage is 55.2 percent in the postseason – an improvement over his 53.8 percent rate during the regular season.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.