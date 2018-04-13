Three things to watch for in Penguins-Flyers Game 2 Friday night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Even after winning via 7-0 blowout in the opener, the Penguins have reason to believe they'll face tougher competition from the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 2 of their first-round series Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The Flyers specialize in looking really good after they've looked really bad.

After a 10-game losing streak that started in November, they won six in a row. After dropping seven of eight in March, they closed the season on a 7-1-3 run.

They're nothing if not resilient.

“We've been through a lot this year,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux said. “I'm not worried that we can't come back from that. We know we have to play better. We have to play with a little bit more attitude.”

Here are three things to watch for in Game 2 Friday night.

1. REARRANGING DECK CHAIRS

Based on the combinations from Thursday's practice, Flyers coach Dave Hakstol isn't planning any lineup changes before Game 2. It wouldn't be surprising if he rethinks that position before Friday night's faceoff, largely because he has two decent options in the press box.

Defenseman Robert Hagg, who was eighth in the league in hits in the regular season, could give the Flyers some snarl that they were lacking in the opener. Penguins fans will remember Hagg from the concussion he gave Bryan Rust in a boarding incident in a March 7 game.

Forward Jordan Weal, meanwhile, is coming off a disappointing eight-goal regular season, but he led the Flyers with two goals and four points in the season series with the Penguins. He might provide a spark.

2. CHASING BUTTERFLIES

Hakstol suggested in his remarks after Game 1 that some of his younger players might have been suffering from playoff jitters, especially early in the blowout loss.

In one sense, the comments were curious because the Flyers have plenty of playoff experience in their locker room. Valtteri Filppula has played in 153 career playoff games. Giroux has played in 64. Wayne Simmonds, Jakub Voracek, Jori Lehtera, Matt Read and Sean Couturier have appeared in 20 or more.

In another sense, though, he has a point. A handful of key Flyers – defenseman Ivan Provorov and center Nolan Patrick, to name two – were making their playoff debuts in Game 2.

If they've moved past the nervousness, the Penguins could have a tougher time in Game 2.

3. ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

It would be foolish to suggest the Penguins did anything but dominate Game 1, but at the same time, it's possible to nitpick their performance.

They gave up a few odd-man rushes early. They relied too much on shot blocking and goaltending and not enough on a possession advantage.

The third line of Conor Sheary, Derick Brassard and Phil Kessel didn't create much at even strength, and the second defense pair of Olli Maatta and Justin Schultz spent too much time in the defensive zone.

Focusing on fixing some mistakes would be a good way for the Penguins to ward off overconfidence.

“There's a lot of things we did well, but in the first, they got two or three quality scoring chances,” Kris Letang said. “They're a dangerous rush team. If we can clean up that part of our game, I think we'll be going in the right direction.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.