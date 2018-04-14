Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Blocked shots take step backward

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
The Penguins' Kris Letang cleans up in front of the net against the Flyers Wednesday April, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
When the Penguins won Game 1, 7-0, Flyers coach Dave Hakstol credited their 24 blocked shots as a key to the game.

Their encore wasn't as impressive.

The Penguins blocked only four shots in the 5-1 loss in Game 2 on Friday night. And Murray stopped only 15 of 19 shots by the Flyers, who had some shots bounce off players on their way to the net.

“That's playoff hockey, too, I think,” Murray said. “A lot of traffic, a lot of just throwing pucks on net, guys driving hard. That's what happens, sometimes. Those first two were obviously tough ones. We've got to do a better job — I've got to do a better job — of keeping those out.”

Dive on in

While Evgeni Malkin didn't weigh in on the Claude Giroux situation, he did offer commentary on the embellishment call Patric Hornqvist received in the third period of Game 2. Hornqvist was penalized for apparently exaggerating the effects of an Andrew MacDonald cross-check that sent him hurtling face-first into the boards.

“The referee, I think, should be a little bit better,” Malkin said. “Last game, they give Horny diving. I (don't) agree.”

Kevin Gorman contributed. Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

