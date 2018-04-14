Three things we learned from Penguins-Flyers Game 2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When confronted with their dramatic reversal of fortune from the first to the second game of a first-round series with the Philadelphia Flyers, many in the Penguins locker room sounded a similar tone Friday night.

“That's playoff hockey,” defenseman Jamie Olesiak said. “Bounces kind of went their way tonight and didn't go our way.”

In a general sense, Oleksiak is right. Playoff hockey is marked by its sometimes dramatic swings in momentum that can be attributed to little other than a change in luck.

In a specific sense, though, this was not a run-of-the-mill playoff hockey roller coaster.

In fact, only four teams in the history of the NHL did exactly what the Flyers did when they secured a 5-1 victory in Game 2.

The 1919 Canadiens, 1953 Bruins, 1980 Kings and these Flyers are the only teams in league history to lose an opener by at least seven goals and even the series in the next game.

By shaking off a 10-game losing streak early in the season and making the playoffs with a strong second half, the Flyers earned a reputation as a resilient group. They burnished that reputation in Game 2.

“None of us sat up here two nights ago and complained about any bounces that went against us,” coach Dave Hakstol said Friday night. “We didn't play well two nights ago. Tonight we played our asses off in a tough building on the road and we got the result.”

Here are three things we learned from Game 2.

1. LAST LINE OF DEFENSE

There are all kinds of mitigating factors that have affected the performances of both goaltenders so far in the series.

In Game 1, Philadelphia's Brian Elliott stared down some chances that wouldn't have been out of place in an All-Star Game. In Game 2, Matt Murray dealt with some pinballing pucks that would have wowed The Who's Tommy.

In the final analysis, though, Elliott stopped 12-of-16 shots in Game 1 and Murray stopped 15-of-19 in Game 2. It's hard to win with those save percentages.

“I thought we played a really solid game,” Murray said. “The difference is they scored and we didn't. They got saves and we didn't.”

2. BLOCKED OUT

Given their advantage in shots, shot attempts and shots that struck iron, it's not out of line for the Penguins to simply curse their luck in Game 2 and move on with the series.

That said, the Penguins need to get in shot lanes better than they did Friday night.

After piling up 24 blocked shots in Game 1, the Penguins blocked only four in Game 2.

What's the best way to stop giving up goals that could be characterized as unfortunate bounces? Don't let those pucks get to the net in the first place.

3. SHORT LEASH

If there's a player in the Penguins lineup in danger of slipping into a lesser role as the series goes on, it's winger Conor Sheary. In fact, the slippage may have already occurred.

Sheary received only about eight minutes of ice time in Game 2, starting the game on the third line with Derick Brassard and Phil Kessel but not finishing it there. Zach Aston-Reese stepped up in his place, playing more than 13 minutes.

“Zach brings a different dimension than Conor Sheary,” Sullivan said. “He's a good net-front guy. He goes to the net. He goes to the battle areas. He's good on the wall and he's a pretty good 200-foot player. He's good defensively.

“Conor brings quickness and offensive instincts and the ability to finish. Depending on how it goes, the coaching staff has the ability to move those guys back and forth.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.