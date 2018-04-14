Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Kris Letang misses practice but is expected to play in Game 3 against Flyers

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
The Penguins’ Kris Letang heads to the locker room for medical treatment after colliding with a Flyer during their second game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Kris Letang heads to the locker room for medical treatment after colliding with a Flyer during their second game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 13, 2018.

Updated 15 hours ago

Kris Letang did not practice Saturday afternoon in Cranberry, but he remains on track to play in Game 3 of a first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Letang had the day off for maintenance and that the 30-year-old defenseman would make the trip to Philadelphia for the game.

Letang was injured in a violent collision with Flyers captain Claude Giroux seven minutes into the second period of Friday night's game at PPG Paints Arena. Letang was back on the ice by the start of the third period.

No penalty was assessed on the play and Giroux said after the game that the collision was accidental. The NHL will not seek to suspend or fine Giroux.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

