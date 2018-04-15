Penguins defenseman Kris Letang will play in Game 3 against Flyers
PHILADELPHIA — Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is in the lineup for Game 3 Sunday at Wells Fargo Center.
The best-of-seven series is tied, 1-1.
Letang took the brunt of a collision with Flyers captain Claude Giroux Friday in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, but returned in the third period. Letang did not skate in Saturday's practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, which Penguins coach Sullivan termed a maintenance day.
The NHL declined to take any action on Giroux's hit.
Sullivan said forward Carter Rowney is not in the mix to return yet, "but he's close."
