Quick work: Penguins set record by scoring twice in 5 seconds

PHILADELPHIA — A blast of a one-timer by Evgeni Malkin on the power play.

A crafty play by Sidney Crosby that leads to a goal.

Those two highlights happened dozens of times before in Penguins playoff history. They never happened as quickly, however, as they did Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Malkin and Brian Dumoulin scored five seconds apart — the fastest pair of playoff goals in franchise history — to lead the Penguins to a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 3 of a first-round series.

It broke the team record of seven seconds set by Ron Stackhouse and Rick Kehoe in a 1980 playoff game against Boston.

It tied the NHL record for fastest two playoff goals set when Detroit's Norm Ullman scored twice against Chicago in 1965.

"The game took a drastic turn within six, seven minutes at the start of the second period," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said.

The first goal was a classic Malkin one-timer from the right faceoff circle on a four-on-three power play. Kris Letang teed him up, and Malkin blasted it past goalie Brian Elliott at the 6 minutes, 48 seconds mark.

The Penguins score twice in 5 seconds, a new franchise record for fastest 2 playoff goals.

At that point, with his team down 3-0, Hakstol said he should have called a timeout.

"We were playing well. We had a bad stretch. We dug a little bit of a hole, but I had no doubt that we could come back and dig our way out of that hole," he said. "You want to save that timeout for the critical time at the end of the game. Well, go home with it in your back pocket and what good does it do you?"

Off the ensuing faceoff, Crosby pushed the puck forward past Flyers center Claude Giroux. He skated up the right wing and made a backhand saucer pass across the slot to Dumoulin on the left side for a shot and a goal at the 6:53 mark.

Crosby gave Dumoulin credit for his hockey sense on the play.

"He made a great read," Crosby said. "He jumped up in the play and gave us numbers."

Dumoulin said he didn't know what Crosby was up to before he did it.

"I think he just saw that and made a read," Dumoulin said. "Obviously on four-on-four, a little more ice there especially in the center dot face-off. He just made great play off that face-off and made a great pass over to me in the zone."

Giroux, meanwhile, could do nothing but tip his cap.

"It was a nice play by him," Giroux said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.