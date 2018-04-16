Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Sidney Crosby photos appear in urinals at Flyers' Wells Fargo Center

Tim Benz | Monday, April 16, 2018, 7:39 a.m.
Sidney Crosby celebrates a second-period goal by Evgeni Malkin during Game 3 against the Flyers on April 15, 2018.
Getty Images
Sidney Crosby celebrates a second-period goal by Evgeni Malkin during Game 3 against the Flyers on April 15, 2018.

Updated 22 hours ago

If nothing else, Philadelphia sports fans are renowned for their class, right?

After all, these are people who eat horse droppings to celebrate Super Bowl championships.

So when it comes to public protocol, we've found the level of the room in Philadelphia. Hence, we shouldn't be surprised to see that Sidney Crosby's face was placed in urinals at the Wells Fargo Center.

According to Philly.com, this was not a sanctioned move by the Flyers as a team. But if that's the case, some arena employee has gone rogue or some intrepid fan got in the building quickly and got to work fast.

Not everyone in Philadelphia is enjoying the gag. Here's Mike Sielski, the author of the post we've linked above:

"The prank wasn't necessarily a reflection on the Flyers or even most of their followers. But it was a reflection on plenty of them, and it was stupid and sophomoric, another validation of the worst stereotypes of Philadelphia sports fans, the kind of thing that a high school meathead finds funny but that comes off to any mature person as pathetic."

As Sielski referenced, not only is this stunt classless, but it also is a rip-off. Washington fans did it years ago .

Now it appears the Flyers are following in another Capitals tradition, losing to Crosby and the Penguins in the playoffs.

Full marks to NBC Philly as well. They managed to get three solid urinal puns into a four-line post .

I'd say that's flushing out the story. And it reads with great flow.

Two can play at this game.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me