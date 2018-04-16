Sullivan: Back to 25-plus minutes for Kris Letang yields 'strong' results

Mike Sullivan took a moment on Monday morning to evaluate the performance of his No. 1 defenseman in the previous day's game.

"I look at his game (Sunday)," the Penguins' coach said of Kris Letang, "and he doesn't necessarily jump off the scoresheet to anyone in particular."

The only reason Letang's stat line in the Penguins' 5-1 victory in Philadelphia doesn't impress is because of the decade-plus of standard he's set.

Letang played a team-high 25 minutes, 41 seconds and had two assists, a plus-1 rating, two blocked shots, two attempted shots (one on goal) and a hit in the Game 3 win that put the Penguins back ahead in their first-round playoff series with the Flyers.

Here's Kris Letang getting into the City of Brotherly Love spirit w/ his best 'Rocky' impersonation. #cottoninthenose pic.twitter.com/p2HFmWUuze — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) April 15, 2018

Letang was on the ice for each of the Penguins' first three goals as they built a 3-0 lead, and he was not on the ice for the lone Philadelphia tally in the game. Of all skaters in Game 3, Letang had the second-most even-strength ice time (16:11). He also had two power-play assists, and he led his team in shorthanded ice time (5:58) while not allowing a power-play goal against.

"I thought (Sunday) he had a really, really strong game," Sullivan said during a conference call with reporters Monday. "And it was one of those games where he really didn't jump out at anyone in particular; he just played a real smart, solid efficient game in every zone for us, and that's what he does for our team."

Letang's Game 3 effort came after he had absorbed a brutal hit from the Flyers' Claude Giroux in Game 2 that kept him out of more than half of the second period Friday. Although Letang returned for the third period of that game, he did not practice Saturday because of the undisclosed injury.

But when the 3 p.m. Sunday faceoff time arrived in the lion's den that is the Wells Fargo Center, Letang was on the ice.

He'd seemingly barely leave it, playing 31 shifts, 10 of which went on for more than 1 minute of duration – most of which were highly effective.

Despite the injury-shortened Game 2, Letang leads the Penguins in average ice time during this series (22 minutes, 12 seconds) and the team's even-strength shot-attempt percentage of 57.50 in the series is the best rate among Penguins defensemen.

Letang is a plus-4, and he's been on the ice for three of the Penguins' four power-play goals in the series; he's been on the ice for only two Flyers goals (one during a penalty-kill situation).

If appearing in his first postseason game in 22 months accumulated any playoff rust, Kris Letang didn't show it, writes @C_AdamskiTrib https://t.co/GZLNd6mzBo — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) April 12, 2018

"When you drill down into the details of the game," Sullivan said, "and you watch the plays that he makes, the subtle plays that get us out of trouble (and) his ability to defend, what he did on the penalty kill, even on the power play up top, just delivering pucks down on net that allowed us an opportunity to create (Derick Brassard's power-play goal)… These are all subtle things that he does to help our team win."

Sullivan backed up his verbal praise of Letang where it counts: with ice time. After playing "only" 21 minutes, 57 seconds in Game 1 – just the 70th-most he'd played in a postseason game – and the injury-affected 18:58 in Game 2, Letang's ice time during Game 3 was back to where it usually is.

Whereas in Letang's stead last postseason (neck surgery) Sullivan elected to balance out his three defense pairings, Sullivan rode Letang more like he has in the past during Game 3. It largely came at the expense of Jamie Oleksiak, who played just 9 minutes, 42 seconds Sunday – by far a low since he joined the Penguins in December.

"Kris adds a different dimension to our defensive corps," Sullivan said. "Last year we felt the best way for us to be successful was to spread the burden across the six defensemen…

"l think Kris is a different type of player; he is an elite player. He's one guy that I think can handle a significant workload, and quite honestly we think he thrives on the significant workload and plays better when we give him that. And do because of that, it changes the dynamic of how we use all six defensemen back there."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.