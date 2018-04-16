Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

The stats agree with Sully: Game 3 was Derick Brassard's best game since return

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, April 16, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
Penguins center Derick Brassard plays against the Canadiens March 21, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Derick Brassard plays against the Canadiens March 21, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 14 hours ago

Eighteen skaters, as is typical, took the ice for the Penguins in their game in Philadelphia on Sunday. Only one was not on it during a Flyers' shot on goal.

It was the sort of thing general manager Jim Rutherford surely was imagining seven weeks ago when he acquired Derick Brassard to be his third-line center.

In 11 minutes and 15 seconds of ice time for Brassard during the Penguins' 5-1 Game 3 victory (including 7:59 at even-strength), the Flyers couldn't muster a shot and managed just five attempted shots – and just two that weren't blocked.

According to naturalstattrick.com, the Penguins took 70.59 percent of the shot attempts when Brassard was on the ice at even strength – the best ratio on the team.

After he'd finished last and third-to-last on the team during Games 1 and 2, respectively, in that category, Game 3 was encouraging for the Penguins in regards to Brassard. He had missed the final five games of the regular season because of a lower-body injury.

"He's getting better with every game he's played," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's coming off an injury where he hadn't had any opportunity to get into any sort of a flow. We really liked his game prior to the injury; we thought he was really gaining traction. But since he's come back we think he's gotten better with each game he's played. So we're certainly pleased with that. I thought the game (Sunday) was his best. We're certainly hoping he can continue to improve from there."

Brassard had a power-play goal, two hits and won the majority of his faceoffs in Game 3.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Related Content
Mike Sullivan: 'It made sense' for Penguins to come home between games in Philly
Among the 48 time periods possible between games scheduled for the first round of the 2018 NHL playoffs, only six were for more than one ...
Sullivan: Back to 25-plus minutes for Kris Letang yields 'strong' results
Mike Sullivan took a moment on Monday morning to evaluate the performance of his No. 1 defenseman in the previous day's game. "I look at his ...
Game 3 was most-watched first-round game ever on NBC in Pittsburgh
By the time it was half over, the game wasn't very competitive. That apparently didn't turn away too many viewers. According to an NBC release, Sunday's ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me