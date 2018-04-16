Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Game 3 was most-watched first-round game ever on NBC in Pittsburgh

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, April 16, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
Penguins fans watch the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Penguins fans watch the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Updated 14 hours ago

By the time it was half over, the game wasn't very competitive. That apparently didn't turn away too many viewers.

According to an NBC release, Sunday's Penguins playoff game in Philadelphia was the highest-rated Round 1 game in Pittsburgh on the network since it acquired the NHL's U.S. rights in 2005-06.

Game 3 of the Penguins-Flyers series produced a 22.8 rating in the Pittsburgh market, per NBC. The network also reported that the game received a 1.62 national overnight rating, the best on NBC for the opening weekend of the Stanley Cup playoffs since a Nashville-Chicago game in 2015.

The Penguins led, 4-0, midway through the second period en route to a 5-1 victory to take a 2-1 series lead . Game 4 is Wednesday in Philadelphia and can be seen locally on AT&T Sports Net.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

