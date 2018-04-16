Game 3 was most-watched first-round game ever on NBC in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By the time it was half over, the game wasn't very competitive. That apparently didn't turn away too many viewers.

According to an NBC release, Sunday's Penguins playoff game in Philadelphia was the highest-rated Round 1 game in Pittsburgh on the network since it acquired the NHL's U.S. rights in 2005-06.

Hockey fans enjoying @NBCSports presentation of the 2018 @NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ratings highlights thus far, including a 25% increase for the opening weekend on NBC vs. 2017. pic.twitter.com/T9tfQKjfyQ — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) April 16, 2018

Game 3 of the Penguins-Flyers series produced a 22.8 rating in the Pittsburgh market, per NBC. The network also reported that the game received a 1.62 national overnight rating, the best on NBC for the opening weekend of the Stanley Cup playoffs since a Nashville-Chicago game in 2015.

The Penguins led, 4-0, midway through the second period en route to a 5-1 victory to take a 2-1 series lead . Game 4 is Wednesday in Philadelphia and can be seen locally on AT&T Sports Net.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.