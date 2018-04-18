Penguins blank Flyers in Game 4, take 3-1 series lead

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA —– For 15 years, it was the last place in the world the Penguins wanted to be.

This season, it's a city they brotherly love.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang turned in record-setting performances as the Penguins routed the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-0, in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series Wednesday night.

The Penguins lead the series 3-1 and can close it out Friday night at home.

“It's fun,” Letang said, invoking a word players from previous eras of Penguins hockey would never have associated with playing in Philadelphia.

“We have top players on our team, they love the stage, you know? They want to be the guys that come into a hostile environment and make the plays that make us win. It's always fun to play here.”

The Penguins had no fun in Philadelphia from 1974-1989, going 0-39-3 at the now-demolished Spectrum. Conversely, the Penguins haven't lost in four trips to Wells Fargo Center this season, outscoring the Flyers, 20-4, along the way. They scored five goals in each game.

They might have to return to the building for Game 6 on Sunday, but given how lopsided Wednesday's contest was, few expect that trip to take place. The Penguins have won by an aggregate score of 17-1 in their three victories in the series.

On Wednesday night, Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel each had a goal and an assist. Matt Murray made 26 saves to record his second shutout of the series.

“If you see the score, everyone's going to say it's an easy game,” Malkin said. “Of course it's tough. If we play right, we know we have a great team. We know we have a great goalie. If we play right, we have a great chance to win three (games) in a row (in the series).”

The key moment in the game came midway through the first period.

Playing without top-line center Sean Couturier, who was a late scratch after suffering a lower-body injury in practice Tuesday, the Flyers got off to a slow start.

Malkin finished off a cross-crease pass from Crosby on a power play less than five minutes in to make it 1-0.

The Flyers fired back in the middle of the period, however, regaining momentum. Their new top line, with rookie Nolan Patrick centering Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek, spent a long shift in the offensive zone.

The Penguins narrowly survived the flurry, then unleashed a demoralizing counter-punch.

Malkin took off up the left wing on a two-on-one break, threading a pass through the slot to Kessel blazing up the right side. Kessel's shot hit goalie Brian Elliott's left pad and bounced across the goal line to make it 2-0 with about five minutes left in the period.

“Five, six minutes, they push us so hard,” Malkin said. “They dominate. They play in our zone. We're tired a little bit. Coach say to our line, ‘Guys, you need to go to ice and try to play in offensive zone.' We jumped on the ice and used our moment.”

In the second period, the Penguins broke the game open and rewrote the team record book.

Letang scored from the top of the right circle to make it 3-0, tying Larry Murphy's franchise record of 72 career points by a defenseman.

Less than three minutes later, Crosby won a puck on the forecheck in the right-wing corner, played give-and-go with Jake Guentzel behind the net and tucked a puck inside the right post before relief goalie Michal Neuvirth could react.

It gave Crosby 173 career playoff points, breaking Mario Lemieux's team playoff scoring record.

“He's done a lot and accomplished so much in the course of his career. A lot of his records won't be touched,” Crosby said. “It's nice to be in that company.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.