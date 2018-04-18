Kevin Gorman's Take 5 on Game 4: Five thoughts on Penguins 5, Flyers 0

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five thoughts on the Penguins taking a 3-1 series lead on the Flyers:

1. Move over, Mario

Sidney Crosby might be the greatest of his generation, but it has to be humbling to know that he has almost no chance of matching Mario Lemieux's club records.

Whether it's goals (690), assists (1,033) or points (1,723), Lemieux owns numbers that Crosby (411 goals, 705 assists, 1,116 points) won't reach unless he plays at a high level into his early 40s.

So, Crosby should celebrate the assist on the Penguins' first-period power-play goal that served as Crosby's 172nd career playoff point, for it tied him with Lemieux for most in franchise history.

Of course, Crosby needed 45 more postseason games than Lemieux played to accomplish the feat, and Lemieux has a higher points-per-game average (1.61) in the playoffs than Crosby (1.14).

Crosby added a goal of his own in the second period, his fifth of the playoffs, to break Lemieux's record.

A bad time to lose track of the puck: When the opposing team has it.A really bad time to lose track of the puck: When Sidney Crosby has it. pic.twitter.com/ZKkCKpMp7i — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 19, 2018

The moment that Sidney Crosby passed Mario Lemieux for the most points in Penguins playoff history!Watch the #StanleyCup playoffs here → https://t.co/C3ydDHsytX pic.twitter.com/7pw1BQPmMl — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 19, 2018

That Crosby will finish his career ahead of Lemieux in a career-defining statistical category is nothing short of magnifique .

That it came against the Flyers? Even better.

2. Perfect match

How appropriate that Crosby fed Evgeni Malkin for the record-tying point.

Together, they have combined to win four Art Ross trophies, three Hart trophies and three Conn Smythes in leading the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships and one loss in the Final.

When Matt Read took a holding penalty three minutes into the first period, the Penguins had to face their biggest question of Game 4: How would their power play fare without Patric Hornqvist?

Not only is Hornqvist an annoying net-front presence, but he led the Penguins in power-play goals, with 15 this season, and made his mark in retrieving the puck along the boards.

They answered that question when Crosby fed a backhand pass from the left post through the crease to Malkin, who beat Flyers goalie Brian Elliott near side for a 1-0 lead at 4:33.

Crosby and Malkin have been making magic in the postseason for more than a decade. Plus, Chris Kunitz – who scored the goal on Crosby's 1,000th career point – is no longer available.

3. Miss you more

For as much as Hornqvist's absence on the power play was a major storyline for the Penguins, the Flyers suffered a greater loss when Sean Couturier was injured in practice.

Couturier isn't just the top-line center but a Selke Trophy finalist who is their best two-way player, one who was their best against Crosby. His lower-body injured, suffered in a collision with defenseman Radko Gudas during a drill, was a bad omen for the Flyers.

With a 2-1 series deficit, some wondered whether the Flyers would move Claude Giroux back from left wing to center to go against Crosby. Instead, they moved 19-year-old Nolan Patrick to their top line and Valtteri Filppula to the second line, but neither made much of an impact against the Penguins.

As valuable as Hornqvist is to the Penguins, they have no shortage of star power – as evidenced by a score sheet that had Malkin, Phil Kessel, Crosby and Kris Letang with goals.

The Flyers really couldn't afford to lose Couturier.

4. Silencing Philly

The Flyers were listless through the first five minutes, before defenseman Jamie Oleksiak got caught in a bad line change that brought Wells Fargo center back to life.

Flyers captain Claude Giroux was all alone on the left wing before Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin made a nice play to cut him off. The Flyers followed with a barrage of shots on Matt Murray, possessing the puck for about three minutes.

The Penguins goaltender had to fend off Michael Raffl at net front, a Giroux shot from the left point, Andrew MacDonald's shot from center point and Jakub Voracek's shot from the right circle.

Then Malkin started a rush that saw Kessel skate his way into a 2-on-1, with Malkin feeding Kessel for a wrister from the right circle for a 2-0 lead at 14:37 of the second period.

With his secondary assist on Malkin's goal, Phil Kessel surpassed Martin Straka for sole possession of 10th place on the @penguins all-time playoff points list with 47. His first goal of the playoffs bumps him to 48 playoff points with the team. pic.twitter.com/7tawAUJLs6 — Penguins PR (@PensPRLady) April 18, 2018

With that goal, Phil stole Philly's momentum.

5. Join the club

Perhaps this is a statistic that interests only me, butLetang and Riley Sheahan became the 15th and 16th Penguins to score a goal against the Flyers this season.

The only Penguins on the postseason roster who haven't scored goals are forward Zach Aston-Reese and defensemen Olli Maatta and Chad Ruhwedel. (That also includes forwards Josh Jooris and Carter Rowney and defenseman Matt Hunwick, who have been scratches this series).

Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol dismissed it as nothing unusual, but it shows that the Penguins' dominance over the Flyers this season hasn't been limited to their stars.

Not only have the stars shined, but so has the supporting cast.

That's why the Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena with a chance to clinch the series.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.