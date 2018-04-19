Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Kevin Gorman: Where Penguins' stars shine, Flyers' go silent

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 12:15 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, left, tries for a goal as Philadelphia Flyers' Brian Elliott defends during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Penguins won 5-0. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Matthew Murray has some water during a break in the second period in Game 4 of the team's NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Penguins won 5-0. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)
As Philadelphia Flyers' Captain Claude Giroux watches, goalie Brian Elliott, center, skates off and is replaced by Michal Neuvirth during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)
PHILADELPHIA — What a star-studded score sheet for Game 4 of this Stanley Cup first-round playoff series.

The Penguins featured four of the top 10 playoff scorers in franchise history, with goals by Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel and Kris Letang in succession.

The only thing missing from the score sheet in the 5-0 victory Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center was, well, the Flyers.

Where the Penguins' shooting stars have been shining, the Flyers' top players have been all but invisible.

That's the story of this Pennsylvania playoff series, where the rivalry has become a mystery.

Claude Giroux, where are you? Jakub Voraceck has been held in check. File a missing persons report for Wayne Simmonds.

The Flyers' top players were nowhere to be found in Game 4. The only player who has shown up in this series is center Sean Couturier, and his own teammate took him out when he collided with defenseman Radko Gudas on Tuesday in practice.

The Penguins didn't just put a pasting on the Flyers, they did so in record fashion.

Crosby tied Mario Lemieux's franchise record for most playoff points (172) by assisting on Malkin's goal for a 1-0 lead, then broke it by scoring a goal for his 173rd and to make it 2-0.

"It's not a surprise," said Malkin, who ranks third with 162 playoff points. "But I'm close. I'm coming, too.

"I'm glad to play with Sid, for sure. He's an amazing player, an amazing guy. Again, every year, he works hard. He never stops. He's a leader. The last four games, he scored like five goals already."

That Crosby has more goals (five) in this series than any Flyers have points is a big part of why the Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena for Game 5 Friday night with a 3-1 series lead.

But it doesn't tell the whole story. What the Penguins have done to the Flyers is fascinating, turning their top players into afterthoughts by keeping them from scoring throughout the series.

"That's what other teams try to do to us," Letang said. "They try to keep Sid and Geno off the score sheet. Giroux is a guy who scored 102 points. Obviously, our focus is on him. He creates so much for his teammates out there. We have to pay extra attention to him."

It's working to perfection, as the Flyers' stars have been silent. Their top three players haven't scored a goal this series: Giroux, who has one assist, is a minus-7. Simmonds, a strong net-front presence who had 24 goals this season, also has only one assist. Voracek, a 20-goal scorer, has two assists.

Aside from their 5-1 victory in Game 2, the Flyers have scored only one goal. Penguins goalie Matt Murray has recorded a pair of shutouts, and the Flyers are 2 of 17 on the power play (11.8 percent) to the Penguins' 5 of 19 (26.3 percent).

"When you're asking about the top guys, our power play has not been clicking," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said, "and that's a big part of it."

Again, a big part, but not the whole story.

Hakstol also admitted the Flyers didn't have enough Grade-A chances, especially in critical moments. Such as when they possessed the puck for two minutes in the first period, firing off shot after shot from the perimeter without scoring.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has been complimentary of the Flyers, calling them a "real dynamic offense" with "as good of a transition game as there is."

But Sullivan also credits the Penguins for making good decisions, working to recognize change of possession and get on the right side of the puck in transition.

"Obviously, our top players are playing extremely well, and they're a dangerous group, as well," Sullivan said. "I believe our team can score with any team in the league. They've shown that ability. We have a similar quick-strike offense, just like the Flyers do."

More like the Flyers did.

Thanks to their stars, the Penguins can put this series on ice Friday in Game 5.

As for the Flyers, they can put out an all-points bulletin for their so-called stars, who never showed up.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

