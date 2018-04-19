Three things we learned from Penguins-Flyers Game 4

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA — When the Penguins made their first trip across the state in their first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers, their outlook was a whole lot less rosy than it is today.

The Penguins had dropped Game 2 by a decisive 5-1 score and were tied in the series, walking into a hornet's nest of a building where they are viscerally hated by a raucous crowd.

After dismantling the Flyers 5-0 Wednesday night, the Penguins have a 3-1 lead in the series.

It's the third time in the Mike Sullivan era that the Penguins have swept the first two road games in a playoff series. They also did it against Washington last season and against the Rangers two years ago.

“I think when our team has had the ability to do it over the last couple of years, for me, it always starts with the leadership of the group,” Sullivan said. “I think we've got a battle-tested group. We've got great leadership. There hasn't been much that they haven't been through, so they have that experience to draw on.

“Usually if we need a momentum change or something of that nature, it's usually our leadership group that goes out there with a second-effort shift or a really good shift that helps us to turn the tide a little bit. Or a big goal, for example. That's what these guys have shown an ability to do.”

Here are three things we learned from Wednesday's game:

1. GOALIE EDGE

Because Matt Murray finished the season with a lackluster stretch of games, there were questions about which team had the goaltending edge coming into the series.

Those questions seem laughable now.

Philadelphia's Brian Elliott was pulled for the second time in four games Wednesday night. He has a 4.74 goals-against average and an .856 save percentage in the series. He was replaced by Michal Neuvirth, who hadn't played since March 28 because of a lower-body injury. The results didn't improve much.

“It's tough to come out of the game like that when you're still feeling pretty good out there, but you understand it, trying to shake things up, trying to make a change to get everybody going,” Elliott said.

Murray, meanwhile, is upholding his personal standard of playoff excellence. He has a 1.27 GAA and .948 save percentage in the series, and going back to last season, has recorded four shutouts in his last six playoff games.

“You don't win the Cup without playing well as a goalie and he's shown that over and over again,” winger Carl Hagelin said. “It's fun to watch.”

2. FILL-INS ARE FINE

For the most part, the Penguins were able to weather the loss of Patric Hornqvist to an upper-body injury fairly well.

The first power-play unit didn't falter with Jake Guentzel at the net front, scoring an important first-period goal to go 1 for 4 on the night.

Dominik Simon's performance was more of a mixed bag. Simon, who was in Hornqvist's right-wing spot on the top line alongside Sidney Crosby, recorded a second-period assist for his first career playoff point and didn't look out of place.

On the other hand, Simon had the worst shot-based stat line on the team. When he was on the ice, the Flyers held a 14-8 edge in attempts.

Either way, Simon drew rave reviews from Sullivan.

“I liked his game,” Sullivan said. “I thought he brought a lot of energy to our team. He's got really good hands. He can make plays coming through the neutral zone. It was three or four times where he made some plays coming through the neutral zone, getting the puck to Sid or the puck to Jake (Guentzel), allowing us to gain the blue line with possession. That's what he has the ability to do.”

3. THE PATRICK DIVISION

While the Flyers, in general, struggled to make up for the absence of top-line center Sean Couturier, who suffered an apparent knee injury in practice Tuesday, their woes can't be pinned on his direct replacement.

There were a lot of things to like about the game of 19-year-old Nolan Patrick, who centered Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek on the first line.

Patrick led the Flyers with six shots, delivered three hits and went 6-2 in the faceoff circle while spending most of his minutes matched up with Crosby. Patrick was a minus-3, so his evening was far from perfect, but when he was on the ice with Crosby at even strength, the Flyers held a 7-6 edge in shot attempts.

“Obviously, you're going against a good player,” Patrick said. “I just tried to play my game and not try to change anything just because of the position I was in.”

Patrick hasn't eclipsed Giroux as the Flyers' best player just yet, but it doesn't seem like it will be too long before the baton is passed.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.