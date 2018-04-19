Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Analysis: Crosby, Malkin turning in among their best playoff performances

Tim Benz | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
The puck bounces back out behind Flyers goalie Brian Elliott on a power-play goal by the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) as Sidney Crosby watches during the first period in Game 4 on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Have Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin ever been as dominant in a playoff series as they have been in this first round contest against Philadelphia?

Let's face it. No one has damaged Philadelphia's collective psyche this much since Clubber Lang destroyed Rock Balboa at the beginning of Rocky III.

Or since Crosby and Malkin dehumanized this same Flyers franchise back in 2009 when they combined for eight goals and nine assists, also in a first-round series.

And that's kind of the point. Crosby and Malkin have been so good — collectively and individually — over their careers, they often make us prisoners of the moment and make us forget some of the other great things they've done.

Like every time Crosby somehow bats in another goal out of mid-air, we proclaim it the best goal he's ever scored, thus ignoring a pretty deep 12-year highlight reel.

So look at the numbers. Is this really the most dominant these two guys have played together in a best-of-seven series?

It depends on how you define dominant. But if they both get a couple of points and close out this series in a nice, tidy five games, yes. You could easily make that argument.

Through four games, Crosby and Malkin have combined for eight goals and six assists. They are a collective plus-9.

Let's say they each get a goal and an assist in Game 5 and the Penguins win. That'd be 18 total points in just five games. Let's compare that to some other dazzlers these two have strung together.

2008 Eastern Conference quarterfinal vs. Ottawa

Here's a strong contender right off the hop. A total of 15 points and a plus-5 in a sweep of the Senators. Can't dominate more than a sweep.

2009 Eastern Conference quarterfinal vs. Philadelphia

As mentioned above, 17 points between the two stars. But that was a six-game series, and the stench of that Game 5 loss to keep the series going is still attached to everyone. In fact, you can still smell it in the vacant parking lot where the old arena used to be.

2009 Eastern Conference semifinal vs. Washington

Again, this depends on how you define "dominant." It's tough to say "dominant" when the Capitals won three games in the series. But Crosby and Malkin hauled in 23 points over seven games of that epic rocket-ride of a series. Crosby had eight goals. Malkin had 10 assists.

2009 Eastern Conference final vs. Carolina

Sixteen points in a four-game sweep? OK, this year has been good so far against Philly.

But that conference-clincher takes the cake. Malkin had six goals in the four games, including a hat trick. Crosby had a pair and five assists. They were a combined plus-11.

2010 Eastern Conference quarterfinal vs. Ottawa, 2013 quarterfinal vs. Islanders

Here are two often forgotten entries. They were both in non-Cup years, and both went six games. So they have less cache and more volume.

But the two superstars had 22 points vs. Ottawa that year and 20 against the Islanders. Keep in mind, Crosby missed one game in that series, too.

2016 Eastern Conference quarterfinal vs. Rangers

En route to their second Cup, the two-headed monster was really special against the Rangers in a five-game series when the Penguins had to start the postseason with Jeff Zatkoff in net and Matt Murray making his first few postseason starts. They totaled 15 points in a five-game waltz.

2017 Eastern Conference quarterfinal vs. Columbus

It's part of the reason we all think the Penguins are in the head of Sergei Bobrovsky. Last year's five-game series witnessed the future Hall of Famers team up for 18 points in a tense but short series. Malkin was a plus-7 with 11 points along the way.

Again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder here. If you want higher totals over a longer series and sustained production over more time, the current series won't be a contender for you.

But short of sticking Bill Cowher's air horn where the sun doesn't shine in that memorable Carolina rout, I can't find another time where Crosby and Malkin have taken control in a playoff match up and bullied the opponent into submission like this.

One more splashy box score and a clinching victory Friday, and maybe this series moves up to number one.

Plus, it's the Flyers. Bonus points come into play there, right?

