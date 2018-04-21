Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Rob Rossi: Flyers still need a lot to go right to beat Penguins

Rob Rossi | Saturday, April 21, 2018, 12:15 a.m.
The Flyers' Scott Laughton watches as Sean Couturier's shot beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the third period Friday, April 20, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Flyers' Scott Laughton watches as Sean Couturier's shot beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the third period Friday, April 20, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 23 hours ago

At times this season — OK, most of the time this season — the Flyers have needed everything to go right to stay in games against the Penguins. So how is it that they have stayed in this opening-round series against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions?

Might be that even they don't know.

But after a grueling, gutsy 4-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena on Friday night, these Flyers are again in position to flip the script with this best-of-seven affair headed back to Philadelphia.

If they do, it will probably go something like this at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday afternoon:

• inexplicable greatness from their goaltender (we're guessing Michal Neuvirth gets the call after his 30-save performance in Game 5)

• masterful penalty killing (the Flyers are a stone-cold 9 for 9 in their two victories)

• two words: Sean Couturier (one word to describe his Friday night: unforgettable)

Can the Flyers count on any of those elements carrying over into Game 6?

Their coach, Dave Hakstol, said he is not “big believer in momentum.” Even if he was, Hakstol would trade momentum for the Flyers coming home and playing like they are in Pittsburgh.

They have had a chance when challenging the Penguins in the Steel City.

In the City of Brotherly Love, the Flyers have failed like a Larry King marriage. He's had seven, which isn't far off from the Penguins' scoring average in Philadelphia.

In Pittsburgh on Friday night, the Flyers partook in what Couturier described as “a road game.” He was being neither obvious nor obtuse.

“We didn't try to put on a show,” Couturier said.

Thing was, he did.

Credited with the winning goal, a shot Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin said deflected off his skate, Couturier was the fitting tiebreaker as the Flyers' best player in Game 5. Flanked by unfamiliar wingers (Scott Laughton and Wayne Simmonds) in an unusual role (third-line center), Couturier guided the Flyers to a 13-8 advantage in even-strength shot attempts when he was on the ice.

By comparison, Flyers captain Claude Giroux was a minus-4 in that category.

This is a fancy-stats way of backing up what was obvious to anybody who watched Game 5 and perhaps thought, “Umm ... isn't Couturier supposed to be injured?”

That was my thought.

My, oh my. What Couturier might be able to do with another day for his leg to heal. Hakstol should chain him to a massage table instead of letting him anywhere near the ice for a practice Saturday, considering a practice is where Couturier's series inexcusably almost ended earlier this week.

Actually, Hakstol might want borrow from Couturier when explaining to the Flyers a necessary “road game” approach to Game 6.

“The crowd plays a big role, especially in the playoffs. There's a lot of emotion,” Couturier said. “When the (stuff) hits the fan and things are not going our way, we've got to stay focused.”

The Flyers managed this behavior in Game 5 even after a 1-0 lead became a 2-1 deficit late in a second period dominated by the Penguins. As luck would have it, the Penguins' overwhelming presence in the period is precisely what Neuvirth said he needed after facing only five opening-period shots in his first start since mid-February.

Still, the Flyers were gasping for life after wingers Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins within a span of 4 minutes, 45 seconds.

A deep breath in the form of a short-handed goal by center Valtteri Filppula — channeling his younger days in Detroit — altered what already was going to be the most important third period of the season.

Instead of going into it behind, the Flyers were even.

They are going home behind in this series and, well ...

Look, there are few rational reasons to suggest a Game 7 in Pittsburgh is probable. The Flyers are on their third goalie. Their best center is on one leg, and Giroux is on the board with only one goal and one assist.

Even with Penguins center Evgeni Malkin nursing a sore left knee, there is that Sidney Crosby guy, who scored two and assisted on four goals in Games 3 and 4.

For a player whose likeness was stuck on urinal cakes, it's safe to say Crosby has dumped all over the Flyers in Philadelphia. Any opponent, especially the Flyers, would be hard pressed to handle hockey's best player in a second consecutive game facing elimination.

But the Flyers weren't supposed to get a second chance at saving their season, anyway.

A lot has to go right for the Flyers on Sunday afternoon. At least unlike the last time the Commonwealth Cold War was contested in Philadelphia, the home team will have Sean Couturier.

Even on one good leg, there is an awful lot right about him. And Giroux isn't going to let this series pass without making some sort of impact.

Is he?

Rob Rossi is a freelance columnist.

