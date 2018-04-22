Kevin Gorman's Take 5 on Game 6: Five thoughts on Penguins 8, Flyers 5

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA — The Penguins needed a victory to clinch their Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series in a city where they have historically struggled but were undefeated in four games this season.

They didn't disappoint with an 8-5 victory over the Flyers on Sunday in Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center.

1. No Geno: That the Penguins had to play without Evgeni Malkin (knee) made Game 6 a 50-50 proposition if you based it on their record without Malkin.

The Penguins were 2-2 without Malkin this season — although that included a 5-4 overtime victory over the Flyers on Nov. 27 at PPG Paints Arena — and 4-4 all-time in the playoffs. They were, however, 2-1 on the road in the playoffs without Malkin.

Malkin's knee injury had a ripple effect on the lineup, although the return of Patric Hornqvist somewhat softened the blow. Hornqvist returned to the top line and first power-play unit.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan made the smart move by keeping the third line of Derick Brassard, Conor Sheary and Bryan Rust intact, as they had been their best line in Game 5.

Moving Riley Sheahan up from the fourth line to center the second with Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel paid dividends when Sheahan slipped a drop pass to Kessel behind the boards, who fed Hagelin for the go-ahead goal and a 2-1 lead at 7 minutes, 17 seconds of the first period.

But that lead didn't last long.

2. Sean of the Dead: While driving across the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the third time in eight days with Penguins beat writer Jonathan Bombulie, he called these the Zombie Flyers.

They keep coming back from the dead.

The Flyers lost 10 consecutive games in November yet recovered to finish with 98 points and qualify for the postseason.

In that case, call Couturier Sean of the Dead.

When video surfaced of Couturier's collision with Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas in Tuesday's practice, it appeared Couturier was done for this series. Instead, he missed only Game 4 and returned to score the winning goal with 1:15 left in Game 5.

Couturier is clearly hobbled but continued his clutch play, giving the Flyers a 1-0 lead 2:15 into the game.

When Wayne Simmonds' shot slipped behind Penguins goalie Matt Murray but didn't cross the goal line, defenseman Chad Ruhwedel tried to clear it out of the crease. But Couturier poked the puck into the net for his third playoff goal.

After the Penguins took a 2-1 lead on goals by Sidney Crosby and Carl Hagelin, Couturier got a secondary assist on Andrew MacDonald's one-timer to make it 2-2 at 15:48 of the first period.

Then Couturier took advantage of a Hornqvist pass that went off Matt Read's skate, beating Hornqvist to the net and fending him off to beat Murray for a 3-2 lead 40 seconds into the second period.

3. Turning Point I: Flyers captain Claude Giroux got a cheap shot in on Hagelin in the corner, sending the Penguins winger to the bench spitting blood.

Giroux got away with it, but Kessel retaliated and took a roughing penalty that put the Penguins in a precarious position. The Flyers had all the momentum, with a 3-2 lead and a power play.

Surprisingly enough, the Penguins killed that penalty but followed it about 30 seconds later with a defensive breakdown that led to the Flyers taking a 4-2 lead at 12:14 of the second period.

The play began with Couturier, of course, who flipped the puck over the stick of Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak in the neutral zone to Scott Laughton.

Yes, the same Scott Laughton who fanned on an open net in Game 1 to set up Murray's spectacular save that gave the Flyers a two-goal edge by firing a shot from the left wing past Murray.

This is that kind of series: Totally ridiculous.

4. Turning Point II: After the turnover that led to Laughton's goal, Hornqvist might have been the best player on the ice.

He took advantage of a Flyers turnover at the blue line as Crosby fed Jake Guentzel, who set up Hornqvist to make it 4-3 at 13:35.

But the Flyers got another break on a penalty that should have gone against them when Travis Konecny held Sheary on top of him by the jersey, then cross-checked Sheary in the back as he skated back to the bench.

Instead of the Penguins getting a power play, both went to the box. Here's the thing: The official never signaled for a penalty while Sheary was fighting to free himself from Konecny's grasp yet retroactively called the penalty. It was absurd.

But Guentzel got the tying goal with 53.9 seconds remaining in the second period after Hornqvist fed defenseman Olli Maatta for a shot that hit the post and ricocheted off Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth's back. Guentzel got credit for poking it in.

Guentzel has a gift for first-round heroics.

5. Hats off, Jake: Where Guentzel got his first career playoff hat trick in the Game 3 overtime victory at Columbus last year, the second-year winger scored three in the third against the Flyers.

Guentzel gave the Penguins a 5-4 lead 30 seconds into the third, when Kessel swiped the puck from Provorov and fed him from the right hash.

Kris Letang's cross-checking penalty on Couturier put the Penguins in a pickle by killing a 4-on-3, and Letang got away with another when he exited the box and immediately tripped Couturier. Guentzel followed with his third goal for a 6-4 lead at 12:48.

But Guentzel wasn't done, scoring his fourth consecutive goal and seventh of the NHL playoffs to make it 7-4 10 seconds later. By the time Couturier got a hat trick of his own, it was too late.

The Zombie Flyers were done.

No wonder they call this the state of Guentzelvania.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.