Kevin Gorman: Jake Guentzel's four-goal game jaw-dropping

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA — Jake Guentzel had the same reaction as the rest of us after putting his four-goal finishing touch on the Flyers.

Jaws dropped.

With a wide-eyed wonder at his own good fortune, the 23-year-old winger had to pinch himself. Guentzel not only scored the tying, go-ahead and winning goals but did so in succession in an 8-5 Game 6 victory Sunday as the Penguins eliminated the Flyers from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“It's right at the top,” Guentzel said. “I don't think I've ever had a game like this, where they're just going in like that.”

Few ever have, kid.

This was one for the books.

Guentzel didn't just join Mario Lemieux and Kevin Stevens as the only Penguins with four or more goals in a playoff game. Guentzel became only the third player in NHL postseason history to score four consecutive goals in a game — joining the Flyers' Tim Kerr in 1985 and Montreal's Newsy Lalonde in 1919 — and the fourth with a natural hat trick in a series clincher.

Nobody alive remembers Newsy, but we won't soon forget Jake turning this fierce in-state rivalry into his personal Guentzelvania.

“That was something special. I've never seen anything like it, to be honest,” Penguins goalie Matt Murray said. “He was about as hot as you can get, I think.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was too caught up in the next-line mentality to appreciate the moment or the gravity of Guentzel's four-goal game.

“It's very unique,” Sullivan said. “I don't know how to explain it.”

Sullivan attempted to do so, anyway, talking about everything from Guentzel's chemistry with Sidney Crosby to his hockey sense to his ability to find soft spots to score.

After allowing a 2-1 lead to turn into a 4-2 deficit, the Penguins were too consumed with a comeback to realize what was happening.

“I don't think anybody on the bench was saying, ‘Wow, what a surprise,' ” Sullivan said. “We were thrilled that it was going in the net for him. ... Now that the game's over and you reflect on it, you say, ‘What an accomplishment.' He's one of those guys that can raise his game when the stakes are high.”

They were never higher than with the Penguins trailing 4-2 when Guentzel fed Patric Hornqvist for a goal to cut it to 4-3 at 13 minutes, 35 seconds of the second period. Then Guentzel tied it at 4-4, poking the puck past Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth with 53.9 seconds left.

Only 30 seconds into the third period, Phil Kessel stole the puck from defenseman Ivan Provorov at the blue line and fed Guentzel for a goal to give the Penguins a 5-4 lead.

Guentzel got his second career Stanley Cup playoffs hat trick — the first came on an overtime winner as a rookie in Game 3 at Columbus last year — for a 6-4 lead with 12:48 remaining. Ten seconds later, much to Guentzel's surprise, Hornqvist fed him for a 7-4 lead.

“You're just seeing the 2-on-1 go down, and you're just like, ‘No way this can happen,' ” Guentzel said. “You're at a blur at that point, just to get them back-to-back like that.”

If Guentzel built the foundation for a reputation as a playoff performer with 13 goals and 21 points in 25 games last year, he has cemented it. In 31 postseason games, he has 19 goals and 34 points.

“As a teammate, you love to see it. You love to see guys have success,” Crosby said, acknowledging the rarity of the four-goal game. “Something like that, you don't really see that often. When a guy is feeling it like that and executing the way he is, it's really fun to see.

“He did such a great job last year in the playoffs, but he's raised his game again to another level. ... You never expect to see somebody get four, but he was definitely on and he had a great series.”

A series that saw Guentzel tie Crosby for the NHL playoffs lead in goals (six), assists (seven) and points (13). A series that saw the Penguins win all three games at Wells Fargo Center, where no Flyers fans responded by raining hats.

“Whenever you can score a couple goals at the end of the game, it's special,” Guentzel said, “but to do it on the road and to silence a crowd definitely feels good.”

A special silence that left everyone, including Guentzel, with their jaws dropped at his four-goal game.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.