Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Patric Hornqvist on track to play in Game 6; Evgeni Malkin's status unclear

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, April 21, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
The Penguins’ Patric Hornqvist is knocked to the ice by Flyers' Brandon Manning during their first game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Patric Hornqvist is knocked to the ice by Flyers' Brandon Manning during their first game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 11, 2018.
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin gets around the Flyers' Andrew MacDonald in the first period Friday, April 20, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin gets around the Flyers' Andrew MacDonald in the first period Friday, April 20, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist celebrates his game tying goal against the Rangers in the third period Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist celebrates his game tying goal against the Rangers in the third period Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins’ Patric Hornqvist tussles with Flyers' Nolan Patrick during their second game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Patric Hornqvist tussles with Flyers' Nolan Patrick during their second game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 13, 2018.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Patric Hornqvist joined his teammates for a full practice Saturday afternoon in Cranberry with a jump in his step, participating in drills in a full-contact capacity and bringing the energy level of the skate up two notches.

Evgeni Malkin was nowhere to be found.

As is so often the case in playoff series that stretch beyond four or five games, the question for the Penguins heading into Game 6 in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon isn't who's playing well. It's, “Well, who's playing?”

“I think that's a good (term) — war of attrition,” winger Conor Sheary said. “It's whoever can keep their guys healthy and whoever can play the best.”

Coach Mike Sullivan offered no insight, saying all his players would be game-time decisions. Clues, however, pointed toward Hornqvist being good to go and Malkin's status to be truly up in the air.

“I feel good,” Hornqvist said. “It's obviously nice to be back with the guys, skating around. You know, get bumped a little bit. Hopefully keep going well today, and I can play tomorrow.”

The return of a key player like Hornqvist obviously could be a boost for the Penguins. The return of Sean Couturier from an apparent knee injury sure was for the Flyers in Game 5 on Friday night. Couturier scored the winning goal in the final two minutes of regulation.

“I can't speak for them, but for us, it's good to see Horny back out there,” winger Carl Hagelin said. “He means a lot to this team.”

On a practical level, the return of Hornqvist gives the Penguins a strong net-front presence, especially on the power play. In his absence, they went 1 for 9 with the man-advantage, including an 0-for-5 showing in Game 5.

On an emotional level, Hornqvist's return would mean the addition of a loud, positive voice in the locker room and on the bench.

“He's one of the more passionate guys I've been around in all the years I've been associated with this league,” Sullivan said. “That's one of the things I love about him.”

Hornqvist's presence could give the Penguins the jump-start they need to avoid a lackluster first-period effort, which was a problem in Game 5.

Hornqvist, however, jokingly disputed the notion he has that much power.

“That happened before when I was in the lineup too, we had a bad start,” Hornqvist said. “I think the first 30 games, you guys always said we had bad starts. But yeah, hopefully I can be back tomorrow and help the team.”

Malkin, meanwhile, did not practice Saturday after suffering an injury late in the first period of Friday night's game when Flyers center Jori Lehtera fell on his left knee.

Malkin returned and played a regular shift in the final two periods, which indicates he doesn't have a shattered leg or shredded ligaments, but his mobility was somewhat limited and the full extent of his injury remains a mystery.

“I'm hoping he's going to play,” Hagelin said. “I'm not really worrying about that right now.”

If Malkin is out — or in the more likely event that he plays, but his effectiveness is compromised — the spotlight will be trained on the centers a little further down the Penguins depth chart.

The performance of Derick Brassard, acquired at the trade deadline specifically to give the Penguins depth at the position, has been inconsistent in recent days, thanks largely to a lower-body injury that kept him out of the last five games of the regular season. He was one of the Penguins' best players in terms of driving possession in Game 5.

“Brass is an important player for us, regardless of who's in the lineup for us,” Sullivan said. “I thought last night was his best performance as a Penguin.”

Fourth-line center Riley Sheahan could be in line for a bump up in ice time as well.

“We're obviously not expecting a top center to go down, but when we do, I think we have the capable centers throughout our lineup to step up,” Sheary said. “Riley's been a guy that's been there all year. Hopefully we don't lose (Malkin), but if we do, we have capable guys for sure.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me