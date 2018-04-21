Penguins' Patric Hornqvist on track to play in Game 6; Evgeni Malkin's status unclear

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Patric Hornqvist joined his teammates for a full practice Saturday afternoon in Cranberry with a jump in his step, participating in drills in a full-contact capacity and bringing the energy level of the skate up two notches.

Evgeni Malkin was nowhere to be found.

As is so often the case in playoff series that stretch beyond four or five games, the question for the Penguins heading into Game 6 in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon isn't who's playing well. It's, “Well, who's playing?”

“I think that's a good (term) — war of attrition,” winger Conor Sheary said. “It's whoever can keep their guys healthy and whoever can play the best.”

Coach Mike Sullivan offered no insight, saying all his players would be game-time decisions. Clues, however, pointed toward Hornqvist being good to go and Malkin's status to be truly up in the air.

“I feel good,” Hornqvist said. “It's obviously nice to be back with the guys, skating around. You know, get bumped a little bit. Hopefully keep going well today, and I can play tomorrow.”

The return of a key player like Hornqvist obviously could be a boost for the Penguins. The return of Sean Couturier from an apparent knee injury sure was for the Flyers in Game 5 on Friday night. Couturier scored the winning goal in the final two minutes of regulation.

“I can't speak for them, but for us, it's good to see Horny back out there,” winger Carl Hagelin said. “He means a lot to this team.”

On a practical level, the return of Hornqvist gives the Penguins a strong net-front presence, especially on the power play. In his absence, they went 1 for 9 with the man-advantage, including an 0-for-5 showing in Game 5.

On an emotional level, Hornqvist's return would mean the addition of a loud, positive voice in the locker room and on the bench.

“He's one of the more passionate guys I've been around in all the years I've been associated with this league,” Sullivan said. “That's one of the things I love about him.”

Hornqvist's presence could give the Penguins the jump-start they need to avoid a lackluster first-period effort, which was a problem in Game 5.

Hornqvist, however, jokingly disputed the notion he has that much power.

“That happened before when I was in the lineup too, we had a bad start,” Hornqvist said. “I think the first 30 games, you guys always said we had bad starts. But yeah, hopefully I can be back tomorrow and help the team.”

Malkin, meanwhile, did not practice Saturday after suffering an injury late in the first period of Friday night's game when Flyers center Jori Lehtera fell on his left knee.

Malkin returned and played a regular shift in the final two periods, which indicates he doesn't have a shattered leg or shredded ligaments, but his mobility was somewhat limited and the full extent of his injury remains a mystery.

“I'm hoping he's going to play,” Hagelin said. “I'm not really worrying about that right now.”

If Malkin is out — or in the more likely event that he plays, but his effectiveness is compromised — the spotlight will be trained on the centers a little further down the Penguins depth chart.

The performance of Derick Brassard, acquired at the trade deadline specifically to give the Penguins depth at the position, has been inconsistent in recent days, thanks largely to a lower-body injury that kept him out of the last five games of the regular season. He was one of the Penguins' best players in terms of driving possession in Game 5.

“Brass is an important player for us, regardless of who's in the lineup for us,” Sullivan said. “I thought last night was his best performance as a Penguin.”

Fourth-line center Riley Sheahan could be in line for a bump up in ice time as well.

“We're obviously not expecting a top center to go down, but when we do, I think we have the capable centers throughout our lineup to step up,” Sheary said. “Riley's been a guy that's been there all year. Hopefully we don't lose (Malkin), but if we do, we have capable guys for sure.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.