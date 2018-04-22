Three things to watch for in Penguins-Flyers Game 6

There's always pressure and drama associated with playoff hockey, but once a series moves past five games, the stakes get even higher.

It's simply the nature of a best-of-seven series. In Game 6, one team is in danger of seeing its season come to an end and the other is in danger of having to play a Game 7 it wants no part of.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby sometimes talks about the importance of bringing a sense of urgency to a big game. With the Penguins holding a 3-2 lead in the series, it's hard to imagine either the Penguins or the Flyers will be playing at anything less than peak urgency when the puck drops for Game 6 at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday afternoon.

“For me, I think the first round in particular, it's a very intense round,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Every team is excited. Every team has a level of urgency to their game. There's a physical dimension associated with it. It's playoff hockey. That's what makes it so much fun. That's what makes it hard. But certainly it's rewarding when you find ways to have success.”

The Penguins are 4-2 in Games 6s over the past two seasons. Both times they lost Game 6, against Washington and Ottawa last year, they won Game 7.

Here are three things to watch when the puck drops Sunday afternoon.

1. FIRST-AID KIT

The Penguins' injury situation has been well documented. There's a good chance Patric Hornqvist will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. There's also a chance Evgeni Malkin will be out after suffering an apparent knee injury in Game 5 Friday night.

The Flyers have an important injury situation of their own developing. Top defenseman Ivan Provorov left the ice late in Game 5 after crashing into the boards. Coach Dave Hakstol did not give an update on his condition Saturday.

“Playoffs is all about that,” Hornqvist said. “We're always going to play the other team and they don't have a full lineup. We're probably not going to have a full lineup either. We've been part of this for a long time. We just have to stay in the moment. It doesn't matter who's in, who's out. We just have to play the right way, help the guy next to you to be at his best and go from there.”

2. SCARY GOALIE

If there's one player in orange and black the Penguins should be wary of Sunday afternoon, it's goalie Michal Neuvirth. He's been mediocre against the Penguins in his career, going 2-3-2 with a .912 save percentage, but he has a history of putting a scare into a higher-seeded opponent in the playoffs.

Two years ago, the Flyers turned to Neuvirth instead of Steve Mason after losing the first three games of a series to the Washington Capitals. He stopped 31-of-32 shots in Game 4 and pitched a 44-save shutout in Game 5 before finally falling in Game 6, making 28 saves in a 1-0 loss.

“I believe in myself, that I can bring my A game on the big stage,” Neuvirth said.

3. ROAD TESTED

Home ice hasn't been much of an advantage so far in the playoffs. League wide, home teams are 18-18 so far. In the Penguins-Flyers series, it's been even less of an advantage. The home team has won only one of the first five games.

The Penguins, obviously would like to see that trend continue.

“I don't know if there is an explanation for it,” Hakstol said. “The two games here, they played a little better than we did. They won a lot of the little areas, a lot of the little battle, in five of the six periods and usually that adds up to winning the hockey game.”

